Warrington and Hull are said to have abandoned their reserve teams ahead of the new season.
With no organised reserve system in place, a handful of Super League clubs have operated with reserve teams off their own backs in recent seasons, playing glorified friendly games.
It leaves just Wigan, St Helens, Wakefield, Keighley, Leigh and Halifax in running second strings, to bridge the gap between the first team and under 19s set ups.
With no organised reserve system in place, a handful of Super League clubs have operated with reserve teams off their own backs in recent seasons, playing glorified friendly games.
It leaves just Wigan, St Helens, Wakefield, Keighley, Leigh and Halifax in running second strings, to bridge the gap between the first team and under 19s set ups.