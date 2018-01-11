WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - More reserves bite the dust

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions More reserves bite the dust

Post a reply
More reserves bite the dust
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:13 am
Posted by Leythersteve on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:13 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 13th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 428
Warrington and Hull are said to have abandoned their reserve teams ahead of the new season.

With no organised reserve system in place, a handful of Super League clubs have operated with reserve teams off their own backs in recent seasons, playing glorified friendly games.


It leaves just Wigan, St Helens, Wakefield, Keighley, Leigh and Halifax in running second strings, to bridge the gap between the first team and under 19s set ups.
Re: More reserves bite the dust
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 2:11 am
Posted by atomic on Thu Jan 11, 2018 2:11 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 16th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 372
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4406
They will already know the restructuring/licensing for 2019. We will have to wait.

Saints have also scrapped the reserves.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, westleighjim and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,675,54097376,4454,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM