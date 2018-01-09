Hello, I am in the process of updating wiki articles based on Bradford players and if possible I was wondering if any of you knew how many appearances Karl Fairbank had for us, both Northern and Bulls combined?
Also have we had anymore players play their entire career (over 10 years or 100 games) for either Northern or the Bulls. So far I have:
Karl Fairbank
Trevor Foster
Brian McDermott
Any help would be appreciated! Thank you.
Also have we had anymore players play their entire career (over 10 years or 100 games) for either Northern or the Bulls. So far I have:
Karl Fairbank
Trevor Foster
Brian McDermott
Any help would be appreciated! Thank you.