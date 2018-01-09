WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl Fairbank and One Club Players

Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 8:45 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 8:45 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Hello, I am in the process of updating wiki articles based on Bradford players and if possible I was wondering if any of you knew how many appearances Karl Fairbank had for us, both Northern and Bulls combined?

Also have we had anymore players play their entire career (over 10 years or 100 games) for either Northern or the Bulls. So far I have:

Karl Fairbank
Trevor Foster
Brian McDermott

Any help would be appreciated! Thank you.
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 9:42 pm
Posted by ifallwerelikemumby on Tue Jan 09, 2018 9:42 pm
Check both Dave & Alan Refearn. I feel sure they would both qualify. I would have loved to include Sir Keith Mumby but I believe he played for Sheffield later in his career.
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 10:03 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 10:03 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Check both Dave & Alan Refearn. I feel sure they would both qualify. I would have loved to include Sir Keith Mumby but I believe he played for Sheffield later in his career.


Thank you very much! Both qualify :) But Sir Keith as you correctly stated played for Sheffield and didn't he have a couple of games for Wakefield in 95? Could be wrong about that though!
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 10:19 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 10:19 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Also along with Karl Fairbank does anybody know how many games Terry Price and Willie Davies played for Northern?
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:05 pm
Posted by RagingBull on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:05 pm
On the topic of Karl Fairbank.

When he retired his squad number 21 was also retired to honour him. After a few years (im not sure how many) the 21 shirt was unretired and was used again when asigning squad numbers.

Does anyone know the reason why?

Ive never come accrss a shirt number being retired and then reintroduced again.

Any info would be greatly appreciated
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:33 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:33 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
RagingBull wrote:
On the topic of Karl Fairbank.

When he retired his squad number 21 was also retired to honour him. After a few years (im not sure how many) the 21 shirt was unretired and was used again when asigning squad numbers.

Does anyone know the reason why?

Ive never come accrss a shirt number being retired and then reintroduced again.

Any info would be greatly appreciated


Retired at the end of the 1996 season or at the start of the 1997 season and reintroduced in the 2011 season. Maybe they decided that future Bulls legend Danny Addy was worthy of Koncrete's number. But to be fair if we retired numbers based on class the 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 28, 29 would be gone in a flash.
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:50 pm
Posted by ifallwerelikemumby on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:50 pm
Jack McLean is probably another. I know he played union but I think he only played league for Northern well over 200 games.
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:55 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:55 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Jack McLean is probably another. I know he played union but I think he only played league for Northern well over 200 games.


Aye I put McLean in as a one club man. 221 games I think. Ideally need the appreances of Fairbank, Price and Davies so I can add 3 more.
Re: Karl Fairbank and One Club Players
Post Wed Jan 10, 2018 12:24 am
Posted by Johnbulls on Wed Jan 10, 2018 12:24 am
Dennis Trotter would definitley be one.Was with us for 13 years and unless my memory is failing me was a one club man.He had a testimonial with us as well.Great player by the way.

