Posted by joultram on Tue Jan 09, 2018 6:07 pm
Widnes Vikings have set up a crowd funding page for those who wish to remember Kato Ottio, who has sadly passed away, at 23, before he could take up his contract with the club for next season.

http://www.widnesvikings.co.uk/news/article/53703/remembering-kato

From the club site

Remembering Kato

As a club, Widnes Vikings have committed to making a private donation to Kato’s family to support them at this difficult time.

We recognise that many supporters and club partners will also want to support this cause, so we have established a crowd funding page (click here). Every penny raised through this platform will be donated to his loved ones. Our sincere thanks are given to everyone who backs this cause.

