Your GIANTS prediction for 2018
Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:52 pm
brearley84 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:52 pm
brearley84


Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13524
Location: Huddersfield
where do you think the giants will finish the regular season?

im going for 6th

had higher hopes than that but i can feel the injury curse again coming and cudjoe missing most the season is already a blow

we have a very difficult first 3 games too so may be chasing straight away!!

maybe im having a bad day and will change my mind later but i think top 8 first aim again and hopefully leaves us closer to the top 4 than last time with a realistic challenge of makin the finals which wasnt the case last season when we made the top 8

st helens to win it for me.
Re: Your GIANTS prediction for 2018
Tue Jan 09, 2018 3:07 pm
GIANT DAZ on Tue Jan 09, 2018 3:07 pm
GIANT DAZ


Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14937
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Without loads of injuries 4th or 5th, with disruption like the last 2 years - 7th or 8th.

We seem to have a settled spine of the team without injury, if Brough and Rankin are to be our halves, i like the look of Mamo, Brough, Rankin, Leeming and Hinchcliffe and if they can stay fit then every other position more or less fills itself.
Re: Your GIANTS prediction for 2018
Tue Jan 09, 2018 5:35 pm
brearley84 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 5:35 pm
brearley84


Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13524
Location: Huddersfield
yeh another big season from hinchcliffe at loose forward would be great, to go with leeming and obrien working well at hooker again

certainly some positives

a new half back combination abut of a worry, dont always work! as recent as brough/brierley

need to get that pairing right , but they need to pack to help them too
