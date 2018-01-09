where do you think the giants will finish the regular season?
im going for 6th
had higher hopes than that but i can feel the injury curse again coming and cudjoe missing most the season is already a blow
we have a very difficult first 3 games too so may be chasing straight away!!
maybe im having a bad day and will change my mind later but i think top 8 first aim again and hopefully leaves us closer to the top 4 than last time with a realistic challenge of makin the finals which wasnt the case last season when we made the top 8
st helens to win it for me.
