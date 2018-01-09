WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injury list 2018

Injury list 2018
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:30 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:30 pm


may aswell start it... the curse still hasnt left us

cudjoe - out till june - knee op

mellor - out till march? - broken hand

next.....
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Injury list 2018
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 2:05 pm
Posted by Huddsgiants11 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 2:05 pm


Be back before June
Re: Injury list 2018
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 5:32 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 5:32 pm


yes thats worst case scenario!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

