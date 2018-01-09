WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New head of youth

New head of youth
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:59 am
Posted by Bondo on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:59 am
Nosey parker carried a story on Monday that cas head of youth development and u19 coach had been tempted along the m62 by the wire anyone heard anything
Re: New head of youth
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:01 pm
Posted by easyWire on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:01 pm
I’m encouraged by any attempt to increase the success of the youth programme - we’ve had plenty of talented young players who haven’t really reached heir potential despite looking as good or better than their contemporaries in other clubs. The failure of many may well be with the weakness of the bridge between the youth and first team structures. Price has already been addressing this.

One issue that makes this story a bit suspect is that IF we are to poach Cas’s head of youth we’d need him living this way. We’ve already seen that Price has identified a prior issue where the first team coaches didn’t have any input into the youth sessions which are taken at night. Our first team coaches didn’t have that opportunity (or maybe motivation?) since they lived over the Pennines. I’m really encouraged by the changes Price is making behind the scenes, I just hope he’s got the actual x-factor when it comes to coaching the team to grand final success. Maybe Henderson and Leulai will provide a nice balance in managing the players to complement Price’s hard-line style.
Re: New head of youth
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:55 pm
Posted by Bondo on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:55 pm
Story suggested they were indeed upping sticks and relocating

