WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Draper leaves the RFL

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Draper leaves the RFL

Post a reply
Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:19 am
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:19 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35564
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/515 ... m=referral
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:23 am
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Tue Jan 09, 2018 11:23 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2948
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
I like the bit where it says "He leaves the sport in a strong position". Am I missing something?
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:01 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:01 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3317
Location: Stuck in 1982
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
I like the bit where it says "He leaves the sport in a strong position". Am I missing something?


I hear what you are saying, but, to be fair to 'our Rog', does he actually say that, was it not the reporter?

I can't wait to find out about these soon to be announced commercial deals
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:04 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:04 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,443
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9273
Clearly more to this than meets the eye. He says “It was always my intention to come into the organisation for just a couple of years" but then he has left after one. He must think we cannot count.

I look forward to hearing the "significant commercial announcements due in the coming weeks".
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:39 pm
Posted by ChiswickWire on Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:39 pm
ChiswickWire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Nov 14, 2002 10:25 am
Posts: 327
I think that's a shame. I thought he did a good job for us - grew our attendances and put us on a far more professional footing in terms of the shop, branding and merchandising. For me he did a similar job to Peter Deakin - built momentum and positivity and moved us forward as a modern sporting organisation.

It's too early to say whether he had the same impact on the RFL as it's a slower beast to turn around but objectively a 19% increase in commercial revenue is leaving it in a stronger position.

You'd think he had his eye on the CEO role but reading between the lines it looks like the clubs are taking more power for Super League so with that and Ralph Rimmer being put in temporary charge probably decided he didn't need the aggravation. He doesn't need the money, his home and family are in Surrey so understandable if he thought I'll leave you to it.
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:25 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:25 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2948
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Uncle Rico wrote:
I hear what you are saying, but, to be fair to 'our Rog', does he actually say that, was it not the reporter?

I can't wait to find out about these soon to be announced commercial deals

That's why I said "it" & not "he"
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:39 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:39 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3317
Location: Stuck in 1982
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
That's why I said "it" & not "he"


Very good, I missed that and thought it was strange for you not to be spot on 100% accurate I was mesmerized by quotation marks
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:48 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:48 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3922
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Doesn’t stay around long were ever he goes though, does he consider himself some sort of fire fighter. Will be interesting to see were he lands next.
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:53 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Jan 09, 2018 1:53 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 15th / 76,443
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9058
Well although the rumour I gave wasn't crisp accurate I did say our club had voted against RD.
It looks like clubs took heed.

The downside is when a director does poorly he's allowed to leave with a pristine CV and a massive golden handshake.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Draper leaves the RFL
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 2:39 pm
Posted by Asgardian13 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 2:39 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 14th / 76,443
Quiz Score: 60
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3324
Location: Northamptonshire
rubber duckie wrote:
Well although the rumour I gave wasn't crisp accurate I did say our club had voted against RD.
It looks like clubs took heed.

The downside is when a director does poorly he's allowed to leave with a pristine CV and a massive golden handshake.


I don't imagine Roger will get anything but his last month's pay. To be fair, though, he doesn't seem to have done anything wrong at the RFL, (so what blot should there be on his CV?) and was not there long enough for any of us to judge him alongside old Nig who had ten years at the helm and not much to show for it.
Two Music Week Top 10s for Ryker Sear last year. Stand by for more in 2018
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Fatbelly, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Google [Bot], rubber duckie, silver2, takethetwo, WalterWizard, Wigg'n, Wrath and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,675,2241,56376,4434,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM