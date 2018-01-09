I think that's a shame. I thought he did a good job for us - grew our attendances and put us on a far more professional footing in terms of the shop, branding and merchandising. For me he did a similar job to Peter Deakin - built momentum and positivity and moved us forward as a modern sporting organisation.
It's too early to say whether he had the same impact on the RFL as it's a slower beast to turn around but objectively a 19% increase in commercial revenue is leaving it in a stronger position.
You'd think he had his eye on the CEO role but reading between the lines it looks like the clubs are taking more power for Super League so with that and Ralph Rimmer being put in temporary charge probably decided he didn't need the aggravation. He doesn't need the money, his home and family are in Surrey so understandable if he thought I'll leave you to it.