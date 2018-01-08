WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who will make up the Super League 14 for 2019 ?

Which 2 Clubs will make up the 14 Club Super League

Toronto Wolfpack
4
40%
Leigh Centurions
2
20%
Toulouse Olympique
2
20%
London Broncos
0
No votes
Bradford Bulls
1
10%
Featherstone Rovers
1
10%
Other
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 10
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:34 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1667
For sake of argument let's take it that the current 12 remain & 2 are added.
Which will those 2 clubs be ?
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:45 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1667
Damn.

That was me who 'accidently' voted for Bulls (sorry Bulls fans) I obviously meant to vote for Leigh but my phone froze then skipped as I made my 2nd selction & I haven't set a change vote option.
Posted by PrinterThe on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:48 pm
Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 7th / 76,441
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1745
No one else has voted yet so delete the thread and start again.
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:55 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1667
I would but don't seem to have the option.
This site is archaic
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Jan 09, 2018 3:18 am
Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 7th / 76,441
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 509
Top 2 in the Championship this year.....Toronto and Leigh

