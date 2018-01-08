WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kato Ottio

Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:39 pm
Posted by Kevin Turvey on Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:39 pm
Kevin Turvey



Puts other things into perspective really.

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/515 ... tios-death
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:55 pm
Posted by Bobby_Peru on Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:55 pm
Bobby_Peru





Very sad news
Image
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 10:41 pm
Posted by CW8 on Mon Jan 08, 2018 10:41 pm
CW8



Sad news, my thoughts are with his friends and family.
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:09 pm
Posted by karetaker on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:09 pm
karetaker





Just awful news. The kid was so happy to be playing Rugby its a damn shame.
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:27 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:27 pm
rubber duckie







Such a powerful athlete, shows how fragile life is.
Rest peacefully.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:08 am
Posted by Psychedelic Casual on Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:08 am
Psychedelic Casual







Oh poop that’s bloody awful, only 23 years old
