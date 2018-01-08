WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kato Ottio

Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:37 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:37 pm
News that he has passed away. Such a shame - RIP. Think he would have ripped it up in Super League
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:39 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:39 pm
Unbelievable...RIP young man.
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:50 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:50 pm
Terrible news, 23 years old as well! RIP Kato
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:52 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Mon Jan 08, 2018 8:52 pm
Shocking news. RIP Kato
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:08 pm
Posted by Karen on Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:08 pm
Horrible news, never complain about growing old because it is an honour denied to many :cry: :cry:
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:45 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Mon Jan 08, 2018 9:45 pm
Very sad news.
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:30 pm
Posted by caslad75 on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:30 pm
Tragic news. RIP lad
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:41 pm
Posted by maurice on Mon Jan 08, 2018 11:41 pm
RIP Young man, thoughts and prayers to all who knew him
Re: Kato Ottio
Post Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:55 am
Posted by yorksguy1865 on Tue Jan 09, 2018 12:55 am
I read about this and just felt like crying, anyone losing their life is just horrible but at such a young age, so suddenly.. RIP young man!

