Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:40 pm
Posted by FIL on Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:40 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Spelling things correctly is a real bug-bear of mine and whilst I have always found it easy to do, I fully accept that not everyone else finds it so easy, however, when it comes to player's names, then us die-hard supporters should be getting it right every time (although I admit to spelling Tupou wrong in a post last year :oops: )
So, Mods, can we have the attached link to this year's squad as a "sticky" so that people can refer to it when required and correctly spell the likes of JOHNSTONE (not JOHNSON) and TUPOU (not TOPU or TOUPO) etc, etc.

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/list/first-team-2018/

This is not a criticism of anyone (although Belly, you are one of the main culprits :D ), so please don't take it as such !!
Re: Spelling
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:45 pm
vastman


FIL wrote:
Spelling things correctly is a real bug-bear of mine and whilst I have always found it easy to do, I fully accept that not everyone else finds it so easy, however, when it comes to player's names, then us die-hard supporters should be getting it right every time (although I admit to spelling Tupou wrong in a post last year :oops: )
So, Mods, can we have the attached link to this year's squad as a "sticky" so that people can refer to it when required and correctly spell the likes of JOHNSTONE (not JOHNSON) and TUPOU (not TOPU or TOUPO) etc, etc.

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/list/first-team-2018/

This is not a criticism of anyone (although Belly, you are one of the main culprits :D ), so please don't take it as such !!


Seriously man give your head a shake and have a lay down it's really not that important - thought I had issues :-)
Re: Spelling
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:47 pm
Posted by wildshot on Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:47 pm
wildshot


Good point FIL, but we might be opening the door up soon to a whole host of spelling and grammar police. I'll start ranting at how few people know the difference between "their" "there" and "they're". Most just put "there" and it really doesn't fit most occasions when it is used.
Re: Spelling
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:48 pm
Posted by FIL on Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:48 pm
FIL


I didn't say it was important, Vastri :wink:
Re: Spelling
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:53 pm
Posted by FIL on Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:53 pm
FIL


wildshot wrote:
Good point FIL, but we might be opening the door up soon to a whole host of spelling and grammar police. I'll start ranting at how few people know the difference between "their" "there" and "they're". Most just put "there" and it really doesn't fit most occasions when it is used.

Looking at your signature, Wildshot, I can see that you are with me on this, but there will always be some people who find spelling a challenge and I fully accept that and as I said above, I am not criticising that, I just feel that if we have a simple reference point, i.e the above link, then there is no excuse for getting the players names wrong :wink:
Re: Spelling
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 6:44 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Mon Jan 08, 2018 6:44 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo


Don't forget about Fafita or is it Fifita?
Re: Spelling
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 7:06 pm
Posted by wakeyrule on Mon Jan 08, 2018 7:06 pm
wakeyrule


FIL wrote:
I didn't say it was important, Vastri :wink:

You cud of fooled me

