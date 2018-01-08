|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
|
Spelling things correctly is a real bug-bear of mine and whilst I have always found it easy to do, I fully accept that not everyone else finds it so easy, however, when it comes to player's names, then us die-hard supporters should be getting it right every time (although I admit to spelling Tupou wrong in a post last year
)
So, Mods, can we have the attached link to this year's squad as a "sticky" so that people can refer to it when required and correctly spell the likes of JOHNSTONE (not JOHNSON) and TUPOU (not TOPU or TOUPO) etc, etc.https://wakefieldtrinity.com/list/first-team-2018/
This is not a criticism of anyone (although Belly, you are one of the main culprits
), so please don't take it as such !!
|
|
Posted by
vastman
Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:45 pm
|
Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
|
Seriously man give your head a shake and have a lay down it's really not that important - thought I had issues
|
|
Posted by
wildshot
Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:47 pm
|
|
Good point FIL, but we might be opening the door up soon to a whole host of spelling and grammar police. I'll start ranting at how few people know the difference between "their" "there" and "they're". Most just put "there" and it really doesn't fit most occasions when it is used.
|
|
|
Posted by
FIL
Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:48 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
|
I didn't say it was important, Vastri
|
|
|
Posted by
FIL
Mon Jan 08, 2018 4:53 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
|
wildshot wrote:
Good point FIL, but we might be opening the door up soon to a whole host of spelling and grammar police. I'll start ranting at how few people know the difference between "their" "there" and "they're". Most just put "there" and it really doesn't fit most occasions when it is used.
Looking at your signature, Wildshot, I can see that you are with me on this, but there will always be some people who find spelling a challenge and I fully accept that and as I said above, I am not criticising that, I just feel that if we have a simple reference point, i.e the above link, then there is no excuse for getting the players names wrong
|
|
|
|
Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
|
Don't forget about Fafita or is it Fifita?
|
|
|
Posted by
wakeyrule
Mon Jan 08, 2018 7:06 pm
|
Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
|
FIL wrote:
I didn't say it was important, Vastri
You cud of fooled me
|
|
