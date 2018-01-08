Plastic pitches mean you can train, and have junior teams all playing at the main 1st team pitch. Think this has been a great plus to the Broncos training and general 'all in it together' atmosphere at the club.
Football is now slowly coming to the same conclusion and the benefit of it from national league sides may be extended to league 1 and league 2 for the 2018/19 season.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42425377
If they do become widespread around London this could give the Broncos a lot more choice in future. The only viable financial model we have ever had was Fulham. i.e. Going in with a football side who give us a 'free home' in return for their season ticket holders getting a bargain of all year round sport of 20 odd football games and 15 odd RL games. The Broncos would get the pure RL ticket receipts and any TV/RFL money to run the teams. We would also get a lot of local coverage and recogniton, and a stream of possible new fans, all without any direct maketing.
So possibles:
Bromley or Sutton, if they get promoted and improve their grounds.
Leyton Orient, in the National league and considering plastic now.
Barnet, probably being relegated
Charlton , Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon
Quins may also be going plastic too:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/harlequins-to-rebuild-twickenham-stoop-with-25-000-capacity-wgbpgqb3c
Would love a deal with them too!
A further thought is that if Trailfinders ever have any top flight ambitions,and they are 2nd in the championship at the moment, then they will probably be looking at the same possibilities.
