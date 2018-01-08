WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Package Deal

Toronto Package Deal
Post Mon Jan 08, 2018 3:33 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Mon Jan 08, 2018 3:33 am
Anyone else out there spotted, its cheaper to go for 5 nights than 4 nights?

4 Nights - Â£830.00
5 Nights - Â£744.00

And you get to travel back in time, so you can do it all again - bargain

(Before the ultra serious police come on - I know its a typo mistake)

Still trying to convince the missus to go

(Think she is related to Dennis Berkamp or B.A. Barackas)
'aequo pede propera'

