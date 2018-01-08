WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League clubs to be transformed........

Posted by Call Me God on Mon Jan 08, 2018 12:19 am
Call Me God
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/jan/07/super-league-clubs-transformed-adam-pearson-hull
Apparently we couldn't see the trees for the WOOD!
Posted by PrinterThe on Mon Jan 08, 2018 12:26 am
PrinterThe
"with the 12 CEOs instead appointed as directors to allow them to have a more definitive say in the competition’s direction."

The phrase "too many cooks spoil the broth" springs to mind.
Posted by Zulu01 on Mon Jan 08, 2018 12:32 am
Zulu01
Plenty of words - dont really say a lot

(wondered how long it would take to mention TW)
'aequo pede propera'
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Jan 08, 2018 12:45 am
Call Me God
PrinterThe wrote:
The phrase "too many cooks spoil the broth" springs to mind.

I was thinking more long the lines of organising a session at a brewery, but yeah.....agreed
Posted by The Avenger on Mon Jan 08, 2018 3:35 am
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Just looks like Super League Europe Ltd rehashed all over again!

A bit like the country we live in, it’ll be the haves deciding to take more and give little to nothing to the have nots

