Posted by knockersbumpMKII on Mon Jan 08, 2018 12:14 am
Whilst Kelly and Sneyd are likely to be the biggest influencers giv en their roles but I'm hoping other players are going to lay down a marker.

Watts has been outstanding and despite his (ridiculous) sending's off last season he was one of the best forwards in the comp and deserved to go to the WC IMHO, With MP coming into the side I wonder if watts is going to take a more ball handling role as he certainly has the talent.

Bowden has slowly but surely come to be a huge integral part of the forward line, some of his stints last season were truly outstanding and he rarely let's us down, thinking another big season on the cards.

Dean Hadley, such a workmanlike player and no less talented, had a blinding season at Wakey, if Watts isn't going to be taking the 13 role then maybe DH will, can he be the connection a la SoL that could see us piling in tries out wide? Certainly hope that he gets to play in the DH role when needed and to rest Houghton or to cover him if injured as opposed to shoving Washbrook there as I think Hadley is a superior player.

Bureta, with Carlos on his inside and IF we are able to get the ball that way quick with Watts or DH as a catalyst I'm thinking FB is going to bag 20 tries next season and be a direct replacement for Fonua and maybe even a bit more.

