WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 62-0 Hammered

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk 62-0 Hammered

Post a reply
62-0 Hammered
Post Sun Jan 07, 2018 4:17 pm
Posted by freddies wig on Sun Jan 07, 2018 4:17 pm
freddies wig User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 14th / 76,435
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: surrey
I know Wakey are super league but sounds like were nowhere near strong enough! Should we be worried...
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax
Re: 62-0 Hammered
Post Sun Jan 07, 2018 4:53 pm
Posted by prince abdula on Sun Jan 07, 2018 4:53 pm
prince abdula Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,435
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 10:17 am
Posts: 94
lot of young kids playing against a strong wakey side but the warning signs are there. act now fax or be left behind
Re: 62-0 Hammered
Post Sun Jan 07, 2018 6:12 pm
Posted by vastman on Sun Jan 07, 2018 6:12 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 43
Rep Position: 1st / 76,435
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26865
Location: Poodle Power!
prince abdula wrote:
lot of young kids playing against a strong wakey side but the warning signs are there. act now fax or be left behind



You're right it was a strong Wakefield side and I can only accept what you say about a weak fax team. However we were light in the front row missing England, Fifita and Huby so it could have been even worse.

Also some of the penalties against wakefield seemed harsh - I'm only bringing that up because it did in all honesty slow Trinity's scoring down rightly or wrongly.

What did surprise me is how many of your players looked a bit flabby - I know they are part time but all the same I expected better from a championship club.

Best of luck was I've always liked fax but I've seen stronger championship clubs tbh in fact I've seen us lose to them. Still if you were missing key men hen fair enough.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: 62-0 Hammered
Post Sun Jan 07, 2018 6:37 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Sun Jan 07, 2018 6:37 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 4th / 76,435
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3639
It’s difficult to see how Wakefield could have selected a weaker team without putting out loads of U19s which they’d be criticised for as it’s not what people are paying to see.

As it is there were a number of selections which, while not being weak, were fringe selections in way or another.

Horo is new and trying to establish his starting position
Pauli Pauli is new and needs the game time for fitness
Hampshire is new and needs game time for understanding
Johnstone is returning from 10 months out injured
Ackroyd is just out of the Academy
Kershaw is Just out of the Academy
Batchelor is still 19 years old
Crowther is Just 21
Jowitt is Just 21 and needs to re establish himself after a great 2016
I’m sure there’s more.

Wakefield have a very strong and very deep squad and can easily put out 2 SL strength teams of 13 so it’s hard to see how they could have been weaker today in an effort to allow Halifax to get something out of the game.

From a Fax point of view beyond having a tough 80 minute match under their belts which will help conditioning and focus minds on areas of improvement it’s hard to see what they get out of that kind of heavy loss.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bubba, Bull Mania, Five and last, Hudd-Shay, Lilfatman, neilgreenwood, supercat, The Phantom Horseman, thefaxfanman and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,674,6171,64476,4354,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM