prince abdula wrote:
lot of young kids playing against a strong wakey side but the warning signs are there. act now fax or be left behind
You're right it was a strong Wakefield side and I can only accept what you say about a weak fax team. However we were light in the front row missing England, Fifita and Huby so it could have been even worse.
Also some of the penalties against wakefield seemed harsh - I'm only bringing that up because it did in all honesty slow Trinity's scoring down rightly or wrongly.
What did surprise me is how many of your players looked a bit flabby - I know they are part time but all the same I expected better from a championship club.
Best of luck was I've always liked fax but I've seen stronger championship clubs tbh in fact I've seen us lose to them. Still if you were missing key men hen fair enough.