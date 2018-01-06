WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL on BBC

Post Sat Jan 06, 2018 4:26 pm
Posted by rugbyreddog on Sat Jan 06, 2018 4:26 pm
Just be listening to Fighting Talk on 5Live. The subject was longest losing streaks and one pundit mentioned Warrington Wolves and stated that although they are a big club the last time they won the league Anthony Eden was Prime Minister. For those of you that have never heard of him it was 1954. This started me thinking and I decided that for all the poop we've had to go through lately I think I would have rather witnessed what we have done (especially the 10 years from 2000) than have their record. Still at least we all know that this year will be their year (as we keep getting told). What do other people think - about us not Wolves.

