fantasy league
Post Sat Jan 06, 2018 1:14 pm
Posted by neilgreenwood on Sat Jan 06, 2018 1:14 pm
neilgreenwood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Dec 04, 2009 3:18 pm
Posts: 824
It's that time of the year again. Time to choose your side
fax untill i die
Re: fantasy league
Post Sat Jan 06, 2018 3:23 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sat Jan 06, 2018 3:23 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 15th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11772
Location: blackpool tower circus
Just received my entry forms this morning,many thanks, I will as usual be entering 2 teams. :thumb:

