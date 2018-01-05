Me and SWMBO are off to BV on Sunday and as we haven't been in to town this week, decided to buy our tickets off the website.
Now whilst I admit I'm no Steve Jobs, I like to think I can navigate my way around the internet, but what a bl**dy performance...it took me half an hour to buy and print 2 tickets
I have bought them before off there but as it was a while ago, I couldn't remember my log in details so had to re-register...what a nightmare...I entered my details and ticked the Captcha box at the bottom but then nothing happened.
I refreshed the page several times and re-entered my details again then eventually got an email with my new password and eventually managed to log on. I then input my debit card details and clicked the checkout shopping trolley and again nothing happened. Fortunately I had another window open with my emails on and saw that a new email had arrived but this was only a receipt and not the ticket vouchers
I then went back into the Ticket site and had to click on My Orders which then brought up my previous ticket purchases and the latest ones too, so was eventually able to click on the link and print them off.
Come on club...get it sorted please...it's crap !!
(Rant over...I'm off to work !!!!)
