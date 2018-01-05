WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Online Trinity tickets

Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 8:03 pm
FIL
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1706
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Me and SWMBO are off to BV on Sunday and as we haven't been in to town this week, decided to buy our tickets off the website.
Now whilst I admit I'm no Steve Jobs, I like to think I can navigate my way around the internet, but what a bl**dy performance...it took me half an hour to buy and print 2 tickets :evil:
I have bought them before off there but as it was a while ago, I couldn't remember my log in details so had to re-register...what a nightmare...I entered my details and ticked the Captcha box at the bottom but then nothing happened.
I refreshed the page several times and re-entered my details again then eventually got an email with my new password and eventually managed to log on. I then input my debit card details and clicked the checkout shopping trolley and again nothing happened. Fortunately I had another window open with my emails on and saw that a new email had arrived but this was only a receipt and not the ticket vouchers :evil:
I then went back into the Ticket site and had to click on My Orders which then brought up my previous ticket purchases and the latest ones too, so was eventually able to click on the link and print them off.
Come on club...get it sorted please...it's crap !!
(Rant over...I'm off to work !!!!)
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 9:53 pm
financialtimes
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1257
I went on earlier, couldn't remember my password, so i re-registered input my card details and printed off tickets in about 5 minutes :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 10:08 pm
Wakefield No 1
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8845
I bought tickets online for the Leeds game, seemed very straight forward for me.
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 10:13 pm
eastardsley
eastardsley
Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 8:53 pm
Posts: 29
Clubs fault you forgot your password. Interesting 1
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 11:03 pm
Deeencee
Deeencee
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 344
I live in doncaster so always order online 5 mins job done
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 11:10 pm
60sCat
60sCat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 272
Printed mine off yesterday. No problem.
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Fri Jan 05, 2018 11:28 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1956
Don't even print them off just scan your phone at turnstile couldn't be easier.

Up the Trin
Re: Online Trinity tickets
Sat Jan 06, 2018 12:50 am
Trojan Horse
Trojan Horse
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2860
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Don't even print them off just scan your phone at turnstile couldn't be easier.

Up the Trin


I do same, they just scan the ticket direct from your phone.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

