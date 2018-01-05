WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nigel Wood.

Nigel Wood.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:46 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:46 pm
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/515 ... -executive

Finally.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:42 pm
Posted by Asgardian13 on Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:42 pm
It will be immensely interesting to see who gets the job. I imagine we'll be waiting a while for the job to be advertised, then shortlisted, then interviews. Can't come soon enough, though.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:43 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:43 pm
It's Roger I heard.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:44 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:44 pm
Well if it’s Draper we will need a better deal from Sky to pay for all the consultants.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:49 pm
Posted by Asgardian13 on Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:49 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
It's Roger I heard.


If the clubs have any input I don't see the Wire directors agreeing. On the surface Roger Draper seemed to be doing a good job, but he apparantly had no regard whatsoever for agreed budgets. A 'maverick' can sometimes get more things done but the RFL is not the richest sports body in the world and so needs a tight reign on finances.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:52 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:52 pm
Of SL, I heard Warrington voiced against it 11-1 by the clubs.
All rumour though.
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 2:22 pm
Posted by Jimathay on Fri Jan 05, 2018 2:22 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Of SL, I heard Warrington voiced against it 11-1 by the clubs.
All rumour though.


Interesting if true. As the only party with first hand experience with him, you'd have thought that at least a couple of other other clubs would have listened to our objections. Makes you wonder what he's promised to deliver that made every other club vote yes.
