Ryan Bailey
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:37 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:37 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger
Ryan Bailey escapes a drug ban by claiming that the water that he had consumed prior to being asked to take the test, was give to him by Canadian Anti Doping Agency staff and could have been contaminated. Therefore he successfully claimed he was right to refuse to do the test.
To me this is wrong on so many levels.
Now I am not saying he is a drug cheat. I would say he was pretty lucky to get away without being banned. Simply refusing the test could be viewed with suspicion and normally results in a ban.
What is more this calls into question the integrity of the Canadian Agency, who were working on behalf of UK Anti Doping.
It does appear that Toronto may have a brilliant legal team. They may have the RFL bending over backwards for them, but they are alienating themselves to the rest of the Rugby League fraternity.
It will be interesting to see what happens if someone else who refuses to take a drugs test makes the same claim,. Will they get off?
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Fri Jan 05, 2018 4:45 pm
northernbloke
Cheeky half-back
Sounds all a bit dodgy to me! Gives you the feeling that he had something to hide. Having been in a job where drugs testing was the norm, refusing only says one thing.

