Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:20 pm
Posted by bullinenemyland on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:20 pm
bullinenemyland
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 15th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 440
Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1535
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/51591/wood-to-step-down-as-chief-executive

No big surprise as been rumoured for a while but way overdue IMO. The guy has overseen a huge slump in the sport at both professional and grass roots level over the last 10yrs... dwindling crowd numbers, lack of media exposure, sponsorship blunders, making up the rules as they go along, different league formats every couple of years... the whole tenure has been a complete fiasco and i'm happy to see the back of him.

HOWEVER... Ralph Rimmer will be acting CEO??? :shock: :shock: :shock: God help us!!!!
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:24 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:24 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 594
Location: Rossendale
I find myself even disagreeing with his parting statement. The right time to step down was ten years ago.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:33 pm
Posted by HamsterChops on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:33 pm
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 3014
Location: No longer Bradford
bullinenemyland wrote:
The guy has overseen a huge slump in the sport at both professional and grass roots level over the last 10yrs...


Overseen a huge slump in the cushions of all the chairs at Red Hall too.
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:34 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:34 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 594
Location: Rossendale
HamsterChops wrote:
Overseen a huge slump in the cushions of all the chairs at Red Hall too.


I bet the only two things that have grown in Red Hall during his tenure is the catering bill and his waistline.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:58 pm
Posted by woolly07 on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:58 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 9th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 868
I always though Garry hetherington would be idea but not sure whether his time has passed now.
It does need someone with real imagination though who can grab the game by the collar and come up with new ideas - but we don't need total change all at once.
I listen on a Monday to Radio Yorkshire and the journalist who has a book shop (forgot his name) always comes up with great ideas for expanding and improving the game. Even the others say he should be part of the RFL. Two weeks ago he suggested the SL have their own chalenge cup rounds with Ch. + D1 have their own competition and then at Wembley we start with the Ch. / D1 final followed by the SL final as a double header and they would fill the stadium. What a good idea. He warned about the new American clubs being allowed in as he sees them getting involved enough to start their own league and then take our top SL clubs and set up their own RL competition so it could backfire on us letting in Toronto + 3 USA teams.
The RFL need more imaginative thinkers if our game is to prosper.
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 3:21 pm
Posted by Mr Dog on Fri Jan 05, 2018 3:21 pm
Mr Dog
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 592
Location: Not there
woolly07 wrote:
I always though Garry hetherington would be idea but not sure whether his time has passed now.
It does need someone with real imagination though who can grab the game by the collar and come up with new ideas - but we don't need total change all at once.
I listen on a Monday to Radio Yorkshire and the journalist who has a book shop (forgot his name) always comes up with great ideas for expanding and improving the game. Even the others say he should be part of the RFL. Two weeks ago he suggested the SL have their own chalenge cup rounds with Ch. + D1 have their own competition and then at Wembley we start with the Ch. / D1 final followed by the SL final as a double header and they would fill the stadium. What a good idea. He warned about the new American clubs being allowed in as he sees them getting involved enough to start their own league and then take our top SL clubs and set up their own RL competition so it could backfire on us letting in Toronto + 3 USA teams.
The RFL need more imaginative thinkers if our game is to prosper.


Not that original. Something similar was tried when I believe seeding of SL teams was first introduced with the losers from the '1st' round going into a plate competition. IIRC Hull KR beat Hunslet in a curtain raiser to the '97 final.

His misgivings about the NA experiment are pretty obvious to anyone with half a brain, yet it will be too late by the time reality strikes.
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 4:26 pm
Posted by herr rigsby on Fri Jan 05, 2018 4:26 pm
herr rigsby
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 144
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 296
[quote="Mr Dog"]Not that original. Something similar was tried when I believe seeding of SL teams was first introduced with the losers from the '1st' round going into a plate competition. IIRC Hull KR beat Hunslet in a curtain raiser to the '97 final.

His misgivings about the NA experiment are pretty obvious to anyone with half a brain, yet it will be too late by the time reality strikes.[/quote]

It was the fourth round losers that went into the plate competition
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Fri Jan 05, 2018 6:14 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3490
Location: Bradford
Either way, some guy who comes on a radio show or forum with decent ideas is NOT what we need to head up the future of Rugby League in the UK. Otherwise we might as well appoint Ferocious Aardvark :lol:

I don't think there's any doubt that we are at a crossroads with the sport - rapidly falling participation rates, clubs in stagnation, no evidence of genuine growth, getting further and further behind the NRL. The time is for strong, decisive leadership from a 'big hitter' - someone with real experience of high-level sports management, with evidence of actually delivering sustained growth of a sport at all levels.

People are suggesting names like Kevin Sinfield or Jamie Peacock. No way do they have the experience necessary. I'd rather have Ralph Rimmer (and I'd probably quit RL altogether if he gets it!!!)

I'd be happy with someone I've never heard of, but who has the requisite experience and skillset. One thing is for sure, we cannot afford to screw this up - we've got a great opportunity to plot a course for the next 10-15 years of the sport here.
Re: Nigel Wood stepping down CONFIRMED
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 6:21 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Fri Jan 05, 2018 6:21 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 17th / 76,434
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3490
Location: Bradford
I'm also a bit surprised this thread hasn't yet raised the spectre of the departing RFL CEO pitching up at Odsal in the near future?

** lights blue touch paper and stands well back **

