http://www.rugby-league.com/article/51591/wood-to-step-down-as-chief-executive
No big surprise as been rumoured for a while but way overdue IMO. The guy has overseen a huge slump in the sport at both professional and grass roots level over the last 10yrs... dwindling crowd numbers, lack of media exposure, sponsorship blunders, making up the rules as they go along, different league formats every couple of years... the whole tenure has been a complete fiasco and i'm happy to see the back of him.
HOWEVER... Ralph Rimmer will be acting CEO??? God help us!!!!
