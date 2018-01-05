WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Premier Sports NRL

Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:03 pm
Posted by FIL on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:03 pm
FIL
I'm hearing rumours that Premier Sports have lost the contract to show the NRL matches but can't find any confirmation anywhere. Has anyone heard anything ??
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:19 pm
Posted by wakefieldwall on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:19 pm
wakefieldwall
Believe this is true - no mention of the NRL on their website now only Toronto and the Championshp. I'll be cancelling.
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:23 pm
Posted by djcool on Fri Jan 05, 2018 12:23 pm
djcool
Did I not hear that the NRL are going to release an app for their matches or a subscription service
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:06 pm
Posted by wakefieldwall on Fri Jan 05, 2018 1:06 pm
wakefieldwall
I've seen something about an app: £22 a month or yearly for £125

Games apparently going to Sky though
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by FIL on Fri Jan 05, 2018 2:01 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
I've just emailed them to clarify this and if so, have cancelled my renewal :(
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 3:29 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Fri Jan 05, 2018 3:29 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Wish I'd known this before I paid £99 just before the world cup!
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by JINJER on Fri Jan 05, 2018 3:54 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
As I understood it the NRL are doing a pp view channel, free if you're with their phone network, and SKY will take secondary rights, we'll probably get recorded games rather than live.
Re: Premier Sports NRL
Post Fri Jan 05, 2018 5:13 pm
Posted by djcool on Fri Jan 05, 2018 5:13 pm
djcool
I've noticed they're still putting anad for NRL on Premier on this site

