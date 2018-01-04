WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hugh Duffy

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hugh Duffy

Post a reply
Hugh Duffy
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 7:18 pm
Posted by bentleyman on Thu Jan 04, 2018 7:18 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1822
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Don't know if this has been reported I don't do social media.
HD passed away on the 30th Dec one of the few Scots to play RL he was signed from Salford in 1960 Played in the Yorkshire Cup Final v Fev in 1963 W 10-0 also non playing Sub in the 1965 Championship Final & Sub in the 1966 Championship Final.
I'm sure someone will put his Career stats on here.
Re: Hugh Duffy
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 10:26 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Thu Jan 04, 2018 10:26 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 14th / 76,427
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2543
Location: Shuddersfield
I think I can just about remember this player. P.S. Mick, this forum is social media. Lol!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Hugh Duffy
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:55 pm
Posted by bentleyman on Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:55 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1822
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
I do not consider Farcebook & Twatter serious places for considered debate or banter

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 37 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,674,00969876,4274,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM