Don't know if this has been reported I don't do social media.
HD passed away on the 30th Dec one of the few Scots to play RL he was signed from Salford in 1960 Played in the Yorkshire Cup Final v Fev in 1963 W 10-0 also non playing Sub in the 1965 Championship Final & Sub in the 1966 Championship Final.
I'm sure someone will put his Career stats on here.
HD passed away on the 30th Dec one of the few Scots to play RL he was signed from Salford in 1960 Played in the Yorkshire Cup Final v Fev in 1963 W 10-0 also non playing Sub in the 1965 Championship Final & Sub in the 1966 Championship Final.
I'm sure someone will put his Career stats on here.