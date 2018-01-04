WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)

Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:21 pm
vastman on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:21 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26852
Location: Poodle Power!
This is a bit of fun before the season starts, nothing more.
My first choice team would be this (based mainly on last years form in most cases).

Grix
TJ
Arundel
Topou
BJB

Miller
Finn

Aroa
Kirmond
Ashurst
Fifita
Wood
Huby

England
Pauli Pauli
Horo
Randell

Now imagine that team gets abducted by aliens, it could happen 8) . We get dispensation from the RFL to sign a few loan players even Aussie ones but otherwise we run with what’s left until the team gets returned, fully probed, four games later.

Jowitt
MCB
Lyne
Hooley
Kershaw

Hampshire
Ackroyd

Hirst
Loan
Loan
Batchelor
Anakin
Crowther

Baldwinson
Loan prop
Wray
Loan utility

Now don’t get me wrong that team is not top 8, over a season it would probably be relegated - BUT - not definitely. However depending on the 4 loan signings and the opposition in those four games it might not get smashed every week, it might even win one on a really good day.

The point I’m really making is that we have in the past started SL seasons with teams not much stronger than that, most notably in the backs. It shows how much more depth we now have. Especially as at least nine of those (not including loans) are SL proven, some are almost veterans. Not sure any of the other SL teams could do that much better under the same circumstances and some a lot worse.

Without wanting to jinx us or sound cocky we’ve come a long way in the last two years. :DANCE:
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:43 pm
wrencat1873 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:43 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8785
Just looking at your first choice 17, I'd start with England , with Fifita on the bench.
Can you imaging the thoughts in our opponents mind when having weathered the first 20 mins, we bring Big Dave and Pauli on together, they will cause mayhem (hopefully).
No doubting how far we've come in a very short space of time.
It doesnt seem so long ago, standing in the Cat's bar and being told that we would be selling a player every week, if that's what it meant to stay afloat and with the exception of Kirmond and just a couple of others, off they went. It was almost like having the bailiffs round.

One day a book will be written about those times and even the most experienced librarian wouldn't know whether it was fiction or non-fiction.
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:01 pm
thebeagle on Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:01 pm
thebeagle
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 355
Cannot see why you would select Arundel ahead of Lynne.
Chester also saw Lynne as a first choice centre last season.
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:36 pm
wrencat1873 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:36 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8785
thebeagle wrote:
Cannot see why you would select Arundel ahead of Lynne.
Chester also saw Lynne as a first choice centre last season.


Arundel may not be a quick as Lynne but, he can draw a man and pass far better than Lynne.
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:46 pm
little wayne69 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:46 pm
little wayne69
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 185
Apart from Lyne for Arundel possibly, the team picks itself, otherwise it's just a personal choice of how he rotates the pack.
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:14 pm
vastman on Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:14 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26852
Location: Poodle Power!
thebeagle wrote:
Cannot see why you would select Arundel ahead of Lynne.
Chester also saw Lynne as a first choice centre last season.


I consider Arundel to be a better centre than Lyne and although not as powerful as Bill he's better technically.

That said I wouldn't lose any sleep if Lyne were picked.
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:19 pm
The Avenger on Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:19 pm
The Avenger
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3638
Good idea Vasty
I’d say this works better if you just go with the starting 13, I put something similar up a month or so ago.

Grix/Jowitt
BJB/Kershaw
Lyne/Arundel
Tupou/Hooley
MCB/Johnstone
Miller/Hampshire
Finn/Ackroyd
England/Hurst
Wood/Randell
Fifita/Huby
Kirmond/Horo
Ashurst/Batchelor
Arona/Pauli Pauli

Subs: Crowther/Baldwinson/Wray/Anakin

It would be an interesting if you were to play a match with these two teams, I’d fully expect the first choice to win but I think it would be a tough game.

If you were to mix it a little by swapping Grix & Ackroyd, Tupou & Hooley around to even things up a bit, it could be anybody’s game.

There’s a couple of Super League teams who’s pack wouldn’t measure up to that 2nd 13s pack
Re: Imagine if..(just a bit of fun)
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:33 pm
thebeagle on Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:33 pm
thebeagle
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 355
All personal opinions .
Will concede that Lynne’s drawing of man,passing to winger etc needed improvement.
Improvement there has certainly been in those areas ,so his pace edges out Arundel for me.

