This is a bit of fun before the season starts, nothing more.
My first choice team would be this (based mainly on last years form in most cases).
Grix
TJ
Arundel
Topou
BJB
Miller
Finn
Aroa
Kirmond
Ashurst
Fifita
Wood
Huby
England
Pauli Pauli
Horo
Randell
Now imagine that team gets abducted by aliens, it could happen . We get dispensation from the RFL to sign a few loan players even Aussie ones but otherwise we run with what’s left until the team gets returned, fully probed, four games later.
Jowitt
MCB
Lyne
Hooley
Kershaw
Hampshire
Ackroyd
Hirst
Loan
Loan
Batchelor
Anakin
Crowther
Baldwinson
Loan prop
Wray
Loan utility
Now don’t get me wrong that team is not top 8, over a season it would probably be relegated - BUT - not definitely. However depending on the 4 loan signings and the opposition in those four games it might not get smashed every week, it might even win one on a really good day.
The point I’m really making is that we have in the past started SL seasons with teams not much stronger than that, most notably in the backs. It shows how much more depth we now have. Especially as at least nine of those (not including loans) are SL proven, some are almost veterans. Not sure any of the other SL teams could do that much better under the same circumstances and some a lot worse.
Without wanting to jinx us or sound cocky we’ve come a long way in the last two years.
