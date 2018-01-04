WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL on TalkSport2

RL on TalkSport2
Thu Jan 04, 2018 1:49 pm
wildshot
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Following on from the great success of the RL on RY radio show every Monday evening, the team have now got a slot on Talk Sport 2 live from 4-6pm on Wednesday evenings. The first show was last night and featured a number of guests including the new coach of Warrington (Price) and the coach of Saints (Holbrook).

I'm interested to see how many of you listen in and what you think.

For me the new show was a little bit more tame than the RL on RY show which is almost no holds barred. Also the Talk Sport version seems to be ruined with far too many adverts (but then again it is commercial radio).

I also think the timing of the live show is very unfortunate since most of us are at work and the podcast isn't released until the next day (Thursday).

Having said that it is great to see some more exposure on national radio.
Re: RL on TalkSport2
Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:08 pm
ricardo07
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Tried listening to it yesterday but the connection failed so I gave up.

Hope it is just a blip as I will look forward to listening in future.

Needs publicing more though.
Re: RL on TalkSport2
Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:31 pm
Grimmy
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
How do I get the podcast? Can't see it
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: RL on TalkSport2
Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:37 pm
wildshot
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Grimmy wrote:
How do I get the podcast? Can't see it



Maybe not released yet. I couldn't see it yesterday then saw a tweet saying it would be released today.
Re: RL on TalkSport2
Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:29 pm
coco the fullback
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
I listened to the podcast (no adverts) by following a link from Twitter. I couldn't find it on cast box. It was on soundcloud but worked better via their app. Just listened directly, not sure how to download it from there. Maybe on castbox in the future?
It seemed a bit more structured and slick than Rlonry.

