Following on from the great success of the RL on RY radio show every Monday evening, the team have now got a slot on Talk Sport 2 live from 4-6pm on Wednesday evenings. The first show was last night and featured a number of guests including the new coach of Warrington (Price) and the coach of Saints (Holbrook).
I'm interested to see how many of you listen in and what you think.
For me the new show was a little bit more tame than the RL on RY show which is almost no holds barred. Also the Talk Sport version seems to be ruined with far too many adverts (but then again it is commercial radio).
I also think the timing of the live show is very unfortunate since most of us are at work and the podcast isn't released until the next day (Thursday).
Having said that it is great to see some more exposure on national radio.
