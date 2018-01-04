WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leroys Testimonial

Leroys Testimonial
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:47 am
Posted by Huddsgiants11 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:47 am
Strong team being played next week for our skippers testimonial, let's hope the fans come out in force.

all details for the day are found below ....

Tickets for Leroy Cudjoeâ€™s Testimonial match on Sunday January 14th are on sale now from the John Smithâ€™s Stadium Ticket Office and online.

Huddersfield Giants will host Dewsbury Rams in the Clubâ€™s first match of 2018, kick off 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased for unreserved seats in the Revel Ward Lower Tier now with Adults tickets available for Â£15, over 65s tickets Â£10 and under 17s tickets Â£5.

Car Park Passes are also available for Â£3 , with Bar Passes also available for Â£5 .

For any enquiries please contact Rachel Chambers on 01484 484159 or email tickets@giantsrl.com.

Season Car Park passes can be used for this game.

The Huddersfield Giants Stadium Ticket Office Opening Hours

Mon-Fri: 9am - 5pm, Sat 9am - 12 midday
Re: Leroys Testimonial
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:50 am
Posted by brearley84 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:50 am
yep will be there!

huddersfield born and bred, been very loyal too as he could have gone to the nrl.

still got years left in him, hope he comes back from his knee op asap as we need him.

the one stand open which has been the case a few times now for pre season games, would expect to see roche and walne make their debuts along with some more senior players

1-2k id say be there hopefully nearer the 2k
Re: Leroys Testimonial
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:15 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:15 pm
There's no reason there shouldn't be 3000+ for this going by how many fans have stated they can only make Sunday games, Â£15 isn't much to give for a bloke who is a Huddersfield lad and has given his entire career to this club!!

Make an effort and say thanks to Leroy !!
Re: Leroys Testimonial
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:31 pm
i agree... leroy deserves a good crowd ! cant see 3k though.

what was the crowd for robbos testimonial.... that would be a good gauge of the crowd though prob less away fans being dewsbury

when was the last time we played dewbury!!!!!??
Re: Leroys Testimonial
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:47 pm
2,300 i think but i would imagine a few more would come out to support a homegrown player, and our captain to boot.
