Strong team being played next week for our skippers testimonial, let's hope the fans come out in force.
all details for the day are found below ....
Tickets for Leroy Cudjoeâ€™s Testimonial match on Sunday January 14th are on sale now from the John Smithâ€™s Stadium Ticket Office and online.
Huddersfield Giants will host Dewsbury Rams in the Clubâ€™s first match of 2018, kick off 3pm.
Tickets can be purchased for unreserved seats in the Revel Ward Lower Tier now with Adults tickets available for Â£15, over 65s tickets Â£10 and under 17s tickets Â£5.
Car Park Passes are also available for Â£3 , with Bar Passes also available for Â£5 .
For any enquiries please contact Rachel Chambers on 01484 484159 or email tickets@giantsrl.com.
Season Car Park passes can be used for this game.
The Huddersfield Giants Stadium Ticket Office Opening Hours
Mon-Fri: 9am - 5pm, Sat 9am - 12 midday
