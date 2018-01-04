cudjoe will miss his testimonial which we knew anyway, but more worryingly is the news that from september when he has the op on his knee is that he could be out for upto 9months!!!!!
the injury curse hitting us again?? mcgillvary has always been more effective with cudjoe inside him. suppose we will have to hope for a speedy recovery but thats big chunk of the season hes out.
gaskell to play inside jerry?? seen mellor play there enough to know hes not good enough at centre, murphy could play centre though too.
we need to figure out whos going to play inside mcgillvary in pre season and hope it works.. if rankin/brough doesnt work then gaskell will have to move from centre too!
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/huddersfield-giants/huddersfield-giants-star-leroy-cudjoe-sets-testimonial-targets-1-8938862
