Cudjoe out till june...
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:47 am
brearley84 Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:47 am
brearley84 User avatar
cudjoe will miss his testimonial which we knew anyway, but more worryingly is the news that from september when he has the op on his knee is that he could be out for upto 9months!!!!!

the injury curse hitting us again?? mcgillvary has always been more effective with cudjoe inside him. suppose we will have to hope for a speedy recovery but thats big chunk of the season hes out.

gaskell to play inside jerry?? seen mellor play there enough to know hes not good enough at centre, murphy could play centre though too.


we need to figure out whos going to play inside mcgillvary in pre season and hope it works.. if rankin/brough doesnt work then gaskell will have to move from centre too!



https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/huddersfield-giants/huddersfield-giants-star-leroy-cudjoe-sets-testimonial-targets-1-8938862
Re: Cudjoe out till june...
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:22 pm
GIANT DAZ Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:22 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Leroy is the only injury at the moment, it's the best record we've had squad wise for 10 years going into a new season.

Leroy has a very slim chance of being fit for the start but that's only if he makes a miraculous recovery.
Re: Cudjoe out till june...
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:33 pm
brearley84 Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:33 pm
brearley84 User avatar
important player missing though, not just a squad player, our captain too.
Re: Cudjoe out till june...
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:44 pm
GIANT DAZ Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:44 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Yep, true but he's the only one - so far, got an army training camp to get through yet!!
Re: Cudjoe out till june...
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:30 pm
jools Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:30 pm
jools User avatar
From what I’ve heard he’s lucky he’s going to be playing again at all! He’s had the best consultatmt working his mGic- so hopefully we will see him come the split.
It’s a massive blow- we don’t have anyone else of his calibre to fit in. No one else has the defence, speed, power, agility and big hands he has.
Gaskell and Jerry would be a defensive nightmare so please not that.
I’d be tempted to put symonds at centre, as we have Ollie who can play second row -
I reckon Ollie, symonds and Jerry could work well!
