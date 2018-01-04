WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Town & Giants

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Town & Giants

Post a reply
Town & Giants
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:42 am
Posted by brearley84 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:42 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13496
Location: Huddersfield
i asked a while back will it benefit the giants town being in the premier league....

well has it???

dont see ticket sales going up , only see us having to move games for them

yes we have a had fresh lick of paint at the ground and new chairs for the players to sit in (some fans have had their seat removed completely from the stand at the back of the kilner bank)

so as predicted i didnt many positives from town gaining promotion for us as a club.

wait till the rugby season starts... and the football team start losing at home, we will be getting the old 'ruining the pitch' stuff again :roll:

its quite clear they have no respect for us as a club and would rather us not be there at all..
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Town & Giants
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:42 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Thu Jan 04, 2018 4:42 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 14th / 76,427
Quiz Score: 400
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14919
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Agreed, if anything it's hindered us as we we're trying to sell cheap season tickets to the floating sporting public who we're always going to choose cheap premier league football over the rugby.
I'm pretty sure we will have lost corporate money too as local companies want to be associated with a premier league football team.
I even know a couple of Fartowners who bought a town season ticket and have gone to watch them this season instead of us....the only people it does benefit is fans of both clubs.

As a Giants fan i have yet to see any evidence that having a premier league football team in the same town has benefitted us.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Town & Giants
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:41 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 5:41 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13496
Location: Huddersfield
my mate who always gets a giants season ticket hasnt got one this time, got a football one though, lost interest
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Town & Giants
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:05 pm
Posted by hxgiant on Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:05 pm
hxgiant Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 109
My information ( and it’s good ) is that there are approx 1800 like your mate which is worrying. I follow both clubs always have and will continue to do so at the moment there is no doubt where the interest is and that is hard for the Giants. What def won’t work though is trying to do exactly the same thing and putting prices up to £24 for walk up will not get any floating support even if we start well. New ideas are needed badly
Re: Town & Giants
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:16 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:16 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 14th / 76,427
Quiz Score: 400
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14919
Location: Overlooking the Canal
We are 300 adults down on last year, whether they've jumped on the premier league bandwagon or simply got fed up with the Giants/rugby league we will never know.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Town & Giants
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:23 pm
Posted by jools on Thu Jan 04, 2018 6:23 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7943
A spruced up ticket office.... and then giants are kicked out and have to sell tickets via the shop we are squeezed into a corner of.
Nope can’t see any benefits-
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, GiantJake1988, glee, hxgiant, jools and 67 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,9201,45376,4274,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM