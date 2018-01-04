i asked a while back will it benefit the giants town being in the premier league....
well has it???
dont see ticket sales going up , only see us having to move games for them
yes we have a had fresh lick of paint at the ground and new chairs for the players to sit in (some fans have had their seat removed completely from the stand at the back of the kilner bank)
so as predicted i didnt many positives from town gaining promotion for us as a club.
wait till the rugby season starts... and the football team start losing at home, we will be getting the old 'ruining the pitch' stuff again
its quite clear they have no respect for us as a club and would rather us not be there at all..
well has it???
dont see ticket sales going up , only see us having to move games for them
yes we have a had fresh lick of paint at the ground and new chairs for the players to sit in (some fans have had their seat removed completely from the stand at the back of the kilner bank)
so as predicted i didnt many positives from town gaining promotion for us as a club.
wait till the rugby season starts... and the football team start losing at home, we will be getting the old 'ruining the pitch' stuff again
its quite clear they have no respect for us as a club and would rather us not be there at all..