The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 8:21 am
Posted by easyWire on Thu Jan 04, 2018 8:21 am
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... army_camp/

This is uplifting news. No wonder they were sluggish on the friendly.

Hopefully we will make this a permanent feature of the pre-season and the players will embrace it rather than dread it. Should focus the mind for the coming season and maybe the same old excuses won’t be rolled out for the Easter period with the two games close together.

Let’s just get on with it now... not expecting an amazing season with any silverware but some solid defensive performances and competing for that top 4 will prove to me we have put the right structures in place.
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 9:30 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Jan 04, 2018 9:30 am
Vs Canary Islands for 10 days!?
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 9:32 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Jan 04, 2018 9:32 am
The Easter excuses Easy came from TS.
No complaints from Shaun Wane.
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 10:22 am
Posted by Wires71 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 10:22 am
Good. I always thought the players were cosseted and mentally fragile under Smith. Hence 4 lost finals on the bounce.
We need a never say die culture.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:05 am
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:05 am
Wires71 wrote:
Good. I always thought the players were cosseted and mentally fragile under Smith. Hence 4 lost finals on the bounce.
We need a never say die culture.


It's OK training with the sun on your back and doing the odd stressful exercise that lasts an hour or so(Sand Hills).

You find out the character of a person when they are cold, wet and exhausted. I can tell you from experience that there is nothing like being on your knees and being asked to go again. This exercise would have given Steve Price an indication from those who attended of who has the metal he is looking for. They will have found out who the leaders are, those who are prepared to slug it out for the team and those who melt into the background, want to be the grey man and hide.

This sort of exercise will benefit the team when on a cold night in October, your down by 4 and there are 5 minutes left. You keep on banging on that door until you break it down and you don't lose your cool and try and make miracles happen, because invariably they don't.
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:56 am
Posted by Captain Hook on Thu Jan 04, 2018 11:56 am
Playing 2 games over Easter is too much, they are not robots. The argument that it is the same for all teams is irrelevant. The argument that in the "old days" players with real jobs had to do it is equally irrelevant. This is about player welfare.
I'm not convinced that a day in army camp will make much difference but I can't say it will do any harm so am neutral on the whole thing.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 1:22 pm
Posted by scottty on Thu Jan 04, 2018 1:22 pm
Anyone know if Tyrone Roberts is back in the UK yet? Hoping that the rumours arent true about him reneging on his contract
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:17 pm
Posted by Gaz3376 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:17 pm
scottty wrote:
Anyone know if Tyrone Roberts is back in the UK yet? Hoping that the rumours arent true about him reneging on his contract


Hes been in training for weeks and is at the press day at peckforton castle as I type.
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:19 pm
Posted by easyWire on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:19 pm
But rumours can’t be wrong can they? What about his dream of becoming a miner and street-fighting in the bush?
Re: The Army Camp
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:59 pm
Posted by zzhead on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:59 pm
He was here before xmas, saw him with Sitaleki Akauola in Stockton Heath.

