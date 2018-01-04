http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... army_camp/
This is uplifting news. No wonder they were sluggish on the friendly.
Hopefully we will make this a permanent feature of the pre-season and the players will embrace it rather than dread it. Should focus the mind for the coming season and maybe the same old excuses won’t be rolled out for the Easter period with the two games close together.
Let’s just get on with it now... not expecting an amazing season with any silverware but some solid defensive performances and competing for that top 4 will prove to me we have put the right structures in place.
This is uplifting news. No wonder they were sluggish on the friendly.
Hopefully we will make this a permanent feature of the pre-season and the players will embrace it rather than dread it. Should focus the mind for the coming season and maybe the same old excuses won’t be rolled out for the Easter period with the two games close together.
Let’s just get on with it now... not expecting an amazing season with any silverware but some solid defensive performances and competing for that top 4 will prove to me we have put the right structures in place.