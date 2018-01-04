It is reported in league Express, that several championship clubs have expressed there concern to the RFL after it has emerged that they were unaware of a deal that premier sports had agreed with the games governing body to broadcast Toronto games from there grounds in 2018. A number of clubs raised their concern about a failure to be consulted by any party.
There is also confusion at why premier are being allowed to Broadcast from there ground at no cost.
And at the fact that Sky own the rights to the Championship (though they refuse for some reason to show any games apart from summer Bash).
Does anyone at the RFL actually know what they're doing. This is basic stuff, get in touch with the clubs and sky. And come to some sort of agreement (it's not hard).
And this is who we entrust to take the game forward, or even look after the game?
God help us.
