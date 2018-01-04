WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship clubs object to broadcast deal.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Championship clubs object to broadcast deal.

Post a reply
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:01 am
luke ShipleyRed Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 8th / 76,427
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 163
It is reported in league Express, that several championship clubs have expressed there concern to the RFL after it has emerged that they were unaware of a deal that premier sports had agreed with the games governing body to broadcast Toronto games from there grounds in 2018. A number of clubs raised their concern about a failure to be consulted by any party.

There is also confusion at why premier are being allowed to Broadcast from there ground at no cost.
And at the fact that Sky own the rights to the Championship (though they refuse for some reason to show any games apart from summer Bash).

Does anyone at the RFL actually know what they're doing. This is basic stuff, get in touch with the clubs and sky. And come to some sort of agreement (it's not hard).
And this is who we entrust to take the game forward, or even look after the game?
God help us.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Posted by Zulu01 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:22 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 16th / 76,427
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 205
Location: The rough side of Lowton
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
It is reported in league Express, that several championship clubs have expressed there concern to the RFL after it has emerged that they were unaware of a deal that premier sports had agreed with the games governing body to broadcast Toronto games from there grounds in 2018. A number of clubs raised their concern about a failure to be consulted by any party.

There is also confusion at why premier are being allowed to Broadcast from there ground at no cost.
And at the fact that Sky own the rights to the Championship (though they refuse for some reason to show any games apart from summer Bash).

Does anyone at the RFL actually know what they're doing. This is basic stuff, get in touch with the clubs and sky. And come to some sort of agreement (it's not hard).
And this is who we entrust to take the game forward, or even look after the game?
God help us.


I thought these "expansion" clubs were our saviours

Surely the likes of Toronto have managed to secure big money deals with TV corporations and are willing to invest and share the wealth

Are they saying this wont happen !!!!

Well I never
'aequo pede propera'

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,72473776,4274,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM