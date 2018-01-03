WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Bailey

Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:26 pm
Posted by Levrier on Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:26 pm
Interesting for the outcome to be related to his state of mind. Does it create a precident?
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:27 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:27 pm
What you going on about?
Mac out!
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:54 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:54 pm
Refused a test

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/42558028
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:59 pm
Posted by TheElectricGlidingWarrior on Wed Jan 03, 2018 7:59 pm
wire-quin wrote:
What you going on about?

Bailey refused to give a sample for anti doping testing, which is an offence for which he was charged, but Bailey contested that he believed the water provided at the Centre had been tampered with and a psychiatrist ruled that he was unable to process the information given to him when warned that his refusal was an offence for which he could be banned, meaning he has not been judged as culpable for his refusal. It's all a bit confusing, granted I know little else of the case or of bailey's circumstances of late.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 8:00 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Wed Jan 03, 2018 8:00 pm
He does what he wants
He does what he wants
He's Ryan Bailey
He does what he wants
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 9:06 pm
Posted by Mr Dog on Wed Jan 03, 2018 9:06 pm
Levrier wrote:
Interesting for the outcome to be related to his state of mind. Does it create a precident?


No - the judgement says that it does not believe so: "We should, however, like to stress that the present is a truly exceptional case on its own very special facts and psychological evidence. We do not think it should be taken as any sort of precedent for other cases."
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Jan 03, 2018 10:20 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
He does what he wants
He does what he wants
He's Ryan Bailey
He does what he wants


Dear god, seriously man.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 11:25 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Wed Jan 03, 2018 11:25 pm
vastman wrote:
Dear god, seriously man.


Awww are you upset because he didnt join the Leeds Rhinos Forner Champions retirement home at the Wildcats like so many others?
Re: Ryan Bailey
Post Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:39 am
Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Thu Jan 04, 2018 2:39 am
Clearwing wrote:
Refused a test

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/42558028

For me it raises more question that answer

