That’s what we were told. I am a bit worried for the upcoming season. There are a lot of positive vibes about getting the club more in order, it’s good that we are developing and promoting players from our reserves and trying to find local talent, but the squad is clearly short of experience, size in the pack and strength in key positions. If you are bringing new players in, I would have thought you would want them for the most of the pre-season training and if there are players still available then that may question the calibre – hopefully I am wrong. But for all the positivity off the field people will judge the club on the results and performances on the field; the increase in season ticket sales might be wiped out by fewer people paying at the gate if they don’t see the results.