WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What happened to new recruits ?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk What happened to new recruits ?

Post a reply
What happened to new recruits ?
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 1:51 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 03, 2018 1:51 pm
Beaujangles Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 14
Thought i read we were bringing in 3 on the strength of our season ticket revenue ? 2 were already done deals.So far another season loan is all that's announced.Maybe something to be announced at Post House tonight ?
Re: What happened to new recruits ?
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 3:06 pm
Posted by gizempo on Wed Jan 03, 2018 3:06 pm
gizempo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jul 24, 2009 10:26 pm
Posts: 181
That’s what we were told. I am a bit worried for the upcoming season. There are a lot of positive vibes about getting the club more in order, it’s good that we are developing and promoting players from our reserves and trying to find local talent, but the squad is clearly short of experience, size in the pack and strength in key positions. If you are bringing new players in, I would have thought you would want them for the most of the pre-season training and if there are players still available then that may question the calibre – hopefully I am wrong. But for all the positivity off the field people will judge the club on the results and performances on the field; the increase in season ticket sales might be wiped out by fewer people paying at the gate if they don’t see the results.
Re: What happened to new recruits ?
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 3:56 pm
Posted by prince abdula on Wed Jan 03, 2018 3:56 pm
prince abdula Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 10:17 am
Posts: 92
Beaujangles wrote:
Thought i read we were bringing in 3 on the strength of our season ticket revenue ? 2 were already done deals.So far another season loan is all that's announced.Maybe something to be announced at Post House tonight ?

just what ive been thinking, maybe sion jones and the davies brother were the 3 if so.think we may have been lead up the wrong path :DEPRESSED: come on fax surprise us :BOW:
Re: What happened to new recruits ?
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:12 pm
Posted by steve_valerugby on Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:12 pm
steve_valerugby Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2016 6:47 pm
Posts: 13
I thought Connor, Curtis and Sion did well on Boxing day Considering they were all making their 1st team debuts. I'm sure they will develop well with the help of the coaching staff and 1st team players
Re: What happened to new recruits ?
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by prince abdula on Wed Jan 03, 2018 6:43 pm
prince abdula Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 10:17 am
Posts: 92
steve_valerugby wrote:
I thought Connor, Curtis and Sion did well on Boxing day Considering they were all making their 1st team debuts. I'm sure they will develop well with the help of the coaching staff and 1st team players

ive no dout they will steve,but we have kept the same squad has last season apart from kidd[out for sea] and milner[loan] every club has improved and we have not.weather that will be enough for a top 4 position again.time will tell. we no what nearly happenned last sea regards. a plan A and planB for making top 4 or not. just thought bit more ambition may put more bums on seats. :DANCE:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Living The Dream, Malfax, prince abdula and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,6501,63876,4254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM