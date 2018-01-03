WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Trinity V Halifax and Rhubarb Radio Street Team

Posted by Benmatthews on Wed Jan 03, 2018 12:09 pm
IGNORE

Just a reminder if you can't attend the game on Sunday you can tune into full uninterrupted match commentary live from Belle Vue at www.rhubarbradio.co.uk or via our free app go to your app store and search Rhubarb Radio. Also Please come and say Hi to the Street Team who will be out from 12:30pm on Sunday giving out flyers with details of the station and answering any questions anyone may have.

