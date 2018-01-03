Just a reminder if you can't attend the game on Sunday you can tune into full uninterrupted match commentary live from Belle Vue at www.rhubarbradio.co.uk
or via our free app go to your app store and search Rhubarb Radio. Also Please come and say Hi to the Street Team who will be out from 12:30pm on Sunday giving out flyers with details of the station and answering any questions anyone may have.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, cheshirecat57, Chuck Bartowski, cocker, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, eric35, Fax Machine, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Trojan Horse, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 197 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,673,650
|1,638
|76,425
|4,559
|SET