Basically, he's as frustrated as the fans are in wanting to move the club forward as, as usual everything is a money issue and we don't have it.
Gave an interesting insight into how the salary cap works and how every club is on a different amount due to dispensations etc and how and why we don't just have the money to go out and buy certain players.
He's annoyed that we've had to move our 1st game to Thursday, and wasn't happy with town for this.
The club have not received a single enquiry yet alone any bids for Jerry or Olly or any player for about 5 years.
Frustrated at the lack of season ticket and merchandise sales but fully accepts that with the fixture format/list as it is it is off putting to fans especially the older generation and families.
He insisted everyone at the club is behind Rick Stone and and are more than happy with what he is doing and don't want to lose him, also confirmed what Rick has said all along in that he (Rick) has sole responsibility for recruitment and squad management.
Wasn't happy with Salford over the Adam Walne business.
Also made a point of telling people that if they ever want to know anything from the club then drop the Supporters Association a message and they will ask if they don't want to know personally, the club are always open to the fans and don't always put things out in the public as sometimes players/agents/coaching staff etc have asked not but if fans ask they will be told.
Plus and importantly, he wants every fan to get out and support Leroy in his testimonial and continue to carry on their support of the club.
Very interesting evening, Richard, as a fans is as frustrated as any of us and as a CEO has his hands tied by the lack of money, the RFL etc.