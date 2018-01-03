WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chief Exec

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Chief Exec

Post a reply
Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 9:44 am
Posted by hxgiant on Wed Jan 03, 2018 9:44 am
hxgiant Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 107
Any updates at the supporters meeting last night from anyone who attended about how the club is moving forward ?
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 10:43 am
Posted by brearley84 on Wed Jan 03, 2018 10:43 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13489
Location: Huddersfield
good luck with that one!

will get the old should have been there
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 11:35 am
Posted by jools on Wed Jan 03, 2018 11:35 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7940
Yep- if you have any other commitments or interests it’s irrelevant!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 12:36 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Wed Jan 03, 2018 12:36 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 13th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 380
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14911
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Basically, he's as frustrated as the fans are in wanting to move the club forward as, as usual everything is a money issue and we don't have it.

Gave an interesting insight into how the salary cap works and how every club is on a different amount due to dispensations etc and how and why we don't just have the money to go out and buy certain players.

He's annoyed that we've had to move our 1st game to Thursday, and wasn't happy with town for this.

The club have not received a single enquiry yet alone any bids for Jerry or Olly or any player for about 5 years.

Frustrated at the lack of season ticket and merchandise sales but fully accepts that with the fixture format/list as it is it is off putting to fans especially the older generation and families.

He insisted everyone at the club is behind Rick Stone and and are more than happy with what he is doing and don't want to lose him, also confirmed what Rick has said all along in that he (Rick) has sole responsibility for recruitment and squad management.

Wasn't happy with Salford over the Adam Walne business.

Also made a point of telling people that if they ever want to know anything from the club then drop the Supporters Association a message and they will ask if they don't want to know personally, the club are always open to the fans and don't always put things out in the public as sometimes players/agents/coaching staff etc have asked not but if fans ask they will be told.

Plus and importantly, he wants every fan to get out and support Leroy in his testimonial and continue to carry on their support of the club.

Very interesting evening, Richard, as a fans is as frustrated as any of us and as a CEO has his hands tied by the lack of money, the RFL etc.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 4:23 pm
Posted by hxgiant on Wed Jan 03, 2018 4:23 pm
hxgiant Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 107
Thanks Daz very interesting that
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:15 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:15 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13489
Location: Huddersfield
good to hear than theres been no bids for jerry, the rumour mill has gone quiet so looks like hes staying
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:17 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13489
Location: Huddersfield
good to know our relationship with the football club is as strong as ever :roll:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Chief Exec
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:22 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Wed Jan 03, 2018 5:22 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13489
Location: Huddersfield
rick stones contract up end of 2018... hope we have a good year and he signs up again.. finish what hes started
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Wilf1951 and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,6501,63876,4254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM