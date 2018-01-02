Reputation Points: 4 Rep Position: 12th / 76,425 Quiz Score: 156 Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm Posts: 10661
Roy Haggerty wrote:
I did not see that coming!
Who will play hooker for the pies?
It had been rumoured for a while tbf (the other one was that he was going to Canberra to fill in for the injured Hodgson). Its still an odd one though and one that I wasnt going to believe until it happened. Should prove a good signing for the Dragons. Terrible business for Wigan unless they have a top replacement ready to step in. He's not everyone's cup of tea for obvious reasons, but he's a fine hooker.
