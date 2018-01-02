WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - McIlorum to Catalans this year

McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:29 pm
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:29 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
I did not see that coming!

Who will play hooker for the pies?
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 8:44 pm
Posted by CM Punk on Tue Jan 02, 2018 8:44 pm
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Powell & Leuluai, with Tomkins likely moving into the halves.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 8:53 pm
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Tue Jan 02, 2018 8:53 pm
luke ShipleyRed
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Gelling also released. In my opinion need to get some couple of players in, I'd just for squad.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 9:02 pm
Posted by SouthStander.com on Tue Jan 02, 2018 9:02 pm

McIlorum and Gelling departing the Pies is very interesting. Either Wigan have some big signings in the bag or Catalans have splashed the cash. Didn’t see it coming at all.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:03 pm
Posted by Levrier on Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:03 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back
SouthStander.com wrote:
McIlorum and Gelling departing the Pies is very interesting. Either Wigan have some big signings in the bag or Catalans have splashed the cash. Didn’t see it coming at all.

The suggestion is that some players who were expected to leave decided to stay and that with planned contract improvements Wigan have got so close to the salary cap that they needed to let someone go.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:46 pm
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:46 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Levrier wrote:
The suggestion is that some players who were expected to leave decided to stay and that with planned contract improvements Wigan have got so close to the salary cap that they needed to let someone go.


Where's Gelling going?

I always thought that if you could implant a brain in him, his physical attributes would make him a really good centre.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:47 pm
Posted by Willzay on Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:47 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
One thuggish brute joins a team full of thuggish brutes.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:55 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Jan 02, 2018 10:55 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
That signing of Irish international hooker Michael McIlorum, along with PNG international and captain David Mead being signed to play full back, gives the Catalans a good chance of a top 4 finish.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 11:32 pm
Posted by Willzay on Tue Jan 02, 2018 11:32 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That signing of Irish international hooker Michael McIlorum, along with PNG international and captain David Mead being signed to play full back, gives the Catalans a good chance of a top 4 finish.


A top four finish only if you flip the league upside down.
Re: McIlorum to Catalans this year
Post Wed Jan 03, 2018 12:00 am
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Wed Jan 03, 2018 12:00 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member
Roy Haggerty wrote:
I did not see that coming!

Who will play hooker for the pies?


It had been rumoured for a while tbf (the other one was that he was going to Canberra to fill in for the injured Hodgson). Its still an odd one though and one that I wasnt going to believe until it happened. Should prove a good signing for the Dragons. Terrible business for Wigan unless they have a top replacement ready to step in. He's not everyone's cup of tea for obvious reasons, but he's a fine hooker.
