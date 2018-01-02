With under a month until the new season starts & England internationals returning to training today. Bear in mind Galloway & Ferres will miss the start of the season through injury. What would your first choice 17 be?
Mine which I found very tough
Walker
Briscoe
Watkins (c)
L. Sutcliffe
Hall
Moon
Myler
Garbutt
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Ward (vc)
Cuthbertson
Dwyer
Mullally
JJB
Peteru
There is a lot of depth this year with Golding, Delaney, Keinhorst, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Walters all battling for places in the squad. Then adding Ferres, Galloway & Alex Sutcliffe when they return from injury.
Walters & Ormondroyd apparently the form players in pre season so far.
