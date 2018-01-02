WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Your First Choice 17

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Your First Choice 17

Post a reply
2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:06 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:06 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 14th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8040
With under a month until the new season starts & England internationals returning to training today. Bear in mind Galloway & Ferres will miss the start of the season through injury. What would your first choice 17 be?

Mine which I found very tough

Walker
Briscoe
Watkins (c)
L. Sutcliffe
Hall
Moon
Myler
Garbutt
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Ward (vc)
Cuthbertson

Dwyer
Mullally
JJB
Peteru

There is a lot of depth this year with Golding, Delaney, Keinhorst, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Walters all battling for places in the squad. Then adding Ferres, Galloway & Alex Sutcliffe when they return from injury.

Walters & Ormondroyd apparently the form players in pre season so far.
Re: 2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:13 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:13 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 7th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1716
Yeah would pretty much go with that 17. Still only question mark IMO is whether he starts Cuthbertson at prop or loose or who gets that's 2nd second row spot between Ablett and JJB.

A potential different lineup could be

(1-7 the same)

Cuthbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Ward
JJB

Dwyer
Delaney
Garbutt
Mullally

Peteru is still a bit of an unknown how he'll go over here and with the WCC a couple of games in he might go for the more experienced lineup with that in mind.
Last edited by PrinterThe on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:32 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:30 pm
Posted by Mark Laurie on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:30 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 763
Looks a good shout for away at wire. If Delaney is fit I'd always find him a place.
Re: 2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:37 pm
Posted by RHINO-MARK on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:37 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 1017
Delaney should be released imo it's a case of when he gets injured nowadays not if he's become a passenger on a starting 13 contract.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: 2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:41 pm
Posted by Seth on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:41 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 12th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1800
Location: Meltham
I'm not convinced that the level of direction the team will receive from Myler and Moon at 6&7 will be sufficient.
Re: 2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:47 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Tue Jan 02, 2018 7:47 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 12th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1253
Frosties. wrote:
With under a month until the new season starts & England internationals returning to training today. Bear in mind Galloway & Ferres will miss the start of the season through injury. What would your first choice 17 be?

Mine which I found very tough

Walker
Briscoe
Watkins (c)
L. Sutcliffe
Hall
Moon
Myler
Garbutt
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Ward (vc)
Cuthbertson

Dwyer
Mullally
JJB
Peteru

There is a lot of depth this year with Golding, Delaney, Keinhorst, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Walters all battling for places in the squad. Then adding Ferres, Galloway & Alex Sutcliffe when they return from injury.

Walters & Ormondroyd apparently the form players in pre season so far.

I’d probably go with the same 17, if Ferres can get fit and find some form I think he may be more effective than JJB.

We have the strongest squad in Super League IMO, we have some really good players not in our starting 17. We could have a 2nd choice squad as

1 Golding
2 Handley
3 Keinhorst
4 A Sutcliffe
5 Newman
6 Cam Smith
7 Lilley
8 Oledski
9 Walters
10 Galloway
11 Ferres
12 Delaney
13 Ormonroyd
Re: 2018 | Your First Choice 17
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 8:09 pm
Posted by taxi4stevesmith on Tue Jan 02, 2018 8:09 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 217
Frosties. wrote:
With under a month until the new season starts & England internationals returning to training today. Bear in mind Galloway & Ferres will miss the start of the season through injury. What would your first choice 17 be?

Mine which I found very tough

Walker
Briscoe
Watkins (c)
L. Sutcliffe
Hall
Moon
Myler
Garbutt
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Ward (vc)
Cuthbertson

Dwyer
Mullally
F
Peteru

There is a lot of depth this year with Golding, Delaney, Keinhorst, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Walters all battling for places in the squad. Then adding Ferres, Galloway & Alex Sutcliffe when they return from injury.

Walters & Ormondroyd apparently the form players in pre season so far.
swap ablett and jjb around and I think you've got it. If all fit of course.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad and 54 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,41271176,4254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM