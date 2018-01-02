WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DONCASTER WARM UP GAME CANCELLED

DONCASTER WARM UP GAME CANCELLED
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:11 pm
Posted by Cokey on Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:11 pm
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2018/01/0 ... cancelled/
Re: DONCASTER WARM UP GAME CANCELLED
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by Bigtimeleigh on Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:18 pm
Any news on the injuries? Should we be worried?
Re: DONCASTER WARM UP GAME CANCELLED
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:41 pm
Posted by Alan on Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:41 pm
Frightening, with a squad of 27, that we are already struggling to raise a team! :(

