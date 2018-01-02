WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gelling and McLlorum.

Gelling and McLlorum.
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:56 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:56 pm
karetaker





Leave by mutual consent, and yet Wigan are still favourites to win both finals ??
Re: Gelling and McLlorum.
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:06 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:06 pm
rubber duckie







Wigan always are.
By simple fact they are Wigan.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Gelling and McLlorum.
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:10 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:10 pm
rubber duckie







Where they going?
Heard Cronulla were trying to recruit over Xmas.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Gelling and McLlorum.
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:13 pm
Posted by Wire Weaver on Tue Jan 02, 2018 6:13 pm
Wire Weaver






McLiorum to Catalans, just been announced by Cats

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Eaststand96, gary numan, getdownmonkeyman, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, karetaker, rubber duckie, rudey83, Vikingsufferer, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver and 168 guests

