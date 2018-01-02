WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Micky Mac and Gelling Released - OFFICIAL

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Micky Mac and Gelling Released - OFFICIAL

Post a reply
Posted by Newbridge_Wolf on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:09 pm
Newbridge_Wolf Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 22, 2016 6:51 pm
Posts: 78
Not sure whether to be surprised or not with that one
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Re: Micky Mac Released
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:12 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:12 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 14th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21423
Location: WIGAN
Along with Gelling.

Micky Mac has signed for Catalans and Gelling Just wants to stay in New Zealand.

Shame to see both leave but especially Micky Mac. It looks like salary cap pressure has cost us Micky Mac which is a real shame when we could all name 4 or 5 players we’d want to be married bed on ahead of a guy like him.
Re: Micky Mac Released
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:14 pm
Posted by Newbridge_Wolf on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:14 pm
Newbridge_Wolf Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 22, 2016 6:51 pm
Posts: 78
Not so surprised about Gelling, think everyone knew he was going (disappointed still), but in a bit of shock about McIllorum. Thought he looked good at the World Cup, like he was getting ready to do a full season.
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Re: Micky Mac Released
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:18 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:18 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 14th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21423
Location: WIGAN
Newbridge_Wolf wrote:
Not so surprised about Gelling, think everyone knew he was going (disappointed still), but in a bit of shock about McIllorum. Thought he looked good at the World Cup, like he was getting ready to do a full season.


He seemed to play with more attacking freedom for Ireland which I doubt he’d have got here but I’m still really frustrated to see him move on. When he’s at the top of his game he’s a fearsome player and he intimidates opposition players.

He’d have been my third choice to move on from Powell, Leuluai and him but you don’t always get what you want sadly.
Re: Micky Mac Released
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:27 pm
Posted by Ashton Bears on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:27 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 880
Location: Around the three Sisters
Newbridge_Wolf wrote:
Not so surprised about Gelling, think everyone knew he was going (disappointed still), but in a bit of shock about McIllorum. Thought he looked good at the World Cup, like he was getting ready to do a full season.


Another one who can come back, when are we going to stop this milarky from appending again, and good luck to Gelling one of the wife's favorites says it will not be the same without him.

Should Anthony Gelling wish to return to the UK in the future then Wigan will have the first option to re-sign him.
Posted by DaveO on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:28 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14003
Location: Chester
Stupid decision to release MM. How it can be salary cap pressure God knows because I can't see a load of quality players close to being as good as him in their respective positions dotted around the Wigan team and certainly not at hooker. If it is salary cap pressure then our cap is being woefully mismanaged.

Powell is average and scares no opposition teams, Ganson is just not ready and TL is the one close to the end of his career. Lenegan saying we are OK at hooker because we have these three is a total joke. He also says several clubs were interested in MM because of his world cup performances so why weren't Wigan looking forward to him turning out for us in 2018? I can guarantee you none were in for any of Powell, Ganson or TL.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: Micky Mac Released
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:30 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:30 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 312
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30321
Ashton Bears wrote:
Another one who can come back, when are we going to stop this milarky from appending again, and good luck to Gelling one of the wife's favorites says it will not be the same without him.

Should Anthony Gelling wish to return to the UK in the future then Wigan will have the first option to re-sign him.


The reason that clause was inserted into Gellings contract was to stop him doing a Joel Moon!!
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Posted by Cruncher on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:31 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 6th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13618
To be honest with you, looking through my window at the weather we're currently enduring, and knowing that it's unlikely to change any time soon (if ever), it really doesn't surprise me that some players find the prospect of Southern France very enticing. Not that I'm happy about it on this occasion.

As for Gells ... if this means he's gone to NZ without a club, then he is seriously endangering his career. But he came to us with a rep for being a wayward lad, and there was always a chance that this side of his character would reappear.
Posted by NickyKiss on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:37 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 14th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21423
Location: WIGAN
DaveO wrote:
He also says several clubs were interested in MM because of his world cup performances so why weren't Wigan looking forward to him turning out for us in 2018? I can guarantee you none were in for any of Powell, Ganson or TL.


That’s the key point for me.

If several clubs were interested then that tells its own tale. On the other hand I presume we’ve had no interest in Leuluai or Powell and clearly none in the likes of Nuuausala or Tautai so we’re sat here making do.

Phil Wilkinson says we were very close to the cap with Micky Mac but we do now have some room so it surprises me a little that he’s been let go. Micky Mac has already hinted it was Wigan who told him he was leaving and not the other way round.

The ideal scenario now is that Ganson bangs the door down and becomes the creative hooker many have been crying out for but I’d have rather seen him do that in tandem with a tough nugget of a hooker like Micky Mac.
Posted by old frightful on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:48 pm
old frightful User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 731
I put a thread on your forum a week or so back asking about McIlorum and it was deleted.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, ChrisA, CobraCraig, critch67, Cruncher, DaveO, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, goobervision, gulfcoast_highwayman, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, krisleeds, Leythersteve, Man Mountain, MollySylphrena, moto748, No7.David.Bishop, NSW, old frightful, Pieman, Robbo, rochdale warrior, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, scottty, spartakmixtapes, Sweaty Betty's, tank123, The Devil's Advocate, The Whiffy Kipper, thepimp007, Trainman, wiganermike, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 516 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,2771,87876,4254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM