Surprised there isn't a thread on this so far so here goes:
Saints
Hull FC
Leeds
Castleford
Wigan
Warrington
Wakefield
Hull KR
Huddersfield
Catalan
Salford
Widnes
GF winners: Leeds (again)
Challenge Cup winners: Saints
Could be the closest league for years with 4/5 clubs capable of top spot
Salford without Koucash may have real problems and with an unknown KR back in the fray and Catalan under McNamara who knows who will finish where ?
