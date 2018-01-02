WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League 2018 predictions

Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 3:42 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Tue Jan 02, 2018 3:42 pm
wrencat1873
Surprised there isn't a thread on this so far so here goes:

Saints
Hull FC
Leeds
Castleford
Wigan
Warrington
Wakefield
Hull KR
Huddersfield
Catalan
Salford
Widnes

GF winners: Leeds (again)
Challenge Cup winners: Saints

Could be the closest league for years with 4/5 clubs capable of top spot
Salford without Koucash may have real problems and with an unknown KR back in the fray and Catalan under McNamara who knows who will finish where ?
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 4:36 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Tue Jan 02, 2018 4:36 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
I think we would be very fortunate to not end up in the middle 8s again.
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:08 pm
Posted by Cokey on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:08 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Saints
Castleford
Wigan
Hull Fc
Leeds
Wakefield
Warrington
Huddersfield
Widnes
Hull Kr
Catalans
Salford
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:14 pm
Posted by Willzay on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:14 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Hull
Leeds
Saints
Cas
Wakefield
Wigan
Catalans
Warrington
Huddersfield
Hull KR
Widnes
Salford
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:15 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:15 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I think we would be very fortunate to not end up in the middle 8s again.


Indeed, although I do think that you will be above Widnes and Salford.
As usual, there wont be too much between 5th & 10th and all clubs need to avoid long term injuries to key players, none more so than yourselves.
You may get really lucky and find that there isnt a middle 8's to be in (assuming there is some expansion of the top flight.
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:19 pm
Posted by bramleyrhino on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:19 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
St Helens
Wigan
Leeds
Hull FC
----
Castleford
Warrington
Catalans
Wakefield
----
Huddersfield
Hull KR
Salford
Widnes

I think Leeds' season will be how well the middle core gels. There's no doubting the strength in depth but there's a new halfback, two youngsters playing for the full back shirt and a new support hooker in Dwyer. That's a lot of new / young talent in key positions.
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:29 pm
Posted by Maffy on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:29 pm
Maffy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Warrington
St Helens
Castleford
Hull FC
Leeds
Wakefield
Wigan
Huddersfield
Hull KR
Catalans
Salford
Widnes
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:37 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:37 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger
1 - Saints
2 - Leeds
3 - Hull
4 - Warrington
5 - Wigan
6 - Cas
7 - Wildcats
8 - Hudds
9 - Salford
10 - Catalans
11 - HKR
12 - Widnes
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:40 pm
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:40 pm
luke ShipleyRed
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
St Helens
Hull FC
Castleford
Warrington
Leeds
Wakefield
Wigan
Huddersfield
Catalans
Hull KR
Salford
Widnes
Re: Super League 2018 predictions
Post Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:50 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Tue Jan 02, 2018 5:50 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
St Helens
Hull FC
Warrington
Wakefield
Castleford
Leeds
Wigan
Catalans
Hull KR
Huddersfield
Salford
Widnes.
