|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
15th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
324
Joined:
Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pmPosts:
1252Location:
Waiting
|
I collected my season ticket and clash pass on season ticket collection day & used my clash pass on boxing day. I expected there to be a machine to scan my pass and no need for people on the gate. There was someone on the gate and then they just looked at my card and let me through.
Does anyone know if they will be putting in machines to scan the cards & the tickets we print off.
|
|
|
Posted by
Bulliac
on Tue Jan 02, 2018 12:58 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
13th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pmPosts:
9868Location:
Bradbados
|
Well, as you said, they didn't for the first trial game so who knows? I'd hazard a guess that proper readers would be too expensive, since they've already made clear that there are not going to be any funds wasted this year. We used to have some hand held barcode readers on the gate but I can't remember if it was last season or the recent years before. It does seem a bit strange to have these fancy new printed out barcodes and then just wave them at a guy on the turnstile. #wideopentoabuse
|
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Posted by
RickyF1
on Tue Jan 02, 2018 1:26 pm
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
15th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
324
Joined:
Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pmPosts:
1252Location:
Waiting
|
Bulliac wrote:
Well, as you said, they didn't for the first trial game so who knows? I'd hazard a guess that proper readers would be too expensive, since they've already made clear that there are not going to be any funds wasted this year. We used to have some hand held barcode readers on the gate but I can't remember if it was last season or the recent years before. It does seem a bit strange to have these fancy new printed out barcodes and then just wave them at a guy on the turnstile. #wideopentoabuse
As you have said above with your has tag, this is what makes me worry.
If we aren't having electronic scanners why not just produce a ticket book.
|
|
|
Posted by
mat
on Tue Jan 02, 2018 3:22 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
15th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pmPosts:
9187Location:
bradford
|
RickyF1 wrote:
As you have said above with your has tag, this is what makes me worry.
If we aren't having electronic scanners why not just produce a ticket book.
I’d guess the cards are cheaper to produce than ticket books. May be that their going to introduce scanners at some point. We had them pre liquidation but guess they were sold by administrator. Can’t see them spending money on automatic turn styles until future of odsal is resolved.
Turnstyle operators aren’t paid much so would take a long time for turn styles to pay for themselves.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 3012
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Let's be honest. If Bradford had automatic scanners at turnstiles that weren't manned, it would be chaos. We have a large amount of older fans who wouldn't have a clue what to do, we'd no doubt buy the cheapest system possible which would either fall over after 50 fans had entered, or never work properly in the first place (see also electronic scoreboard), or the printer that does the ticket cards would be so cheap that the barcode smudged after it had been in your pocket for more than one game.
Stick with people on the turnstiles, it's easier.
|
|
|
Posted by
RickyF1
on Tue Jan 02, 2018 3:55 pm
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
15th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
324
Joined:
Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pmPosts:
1252Location:
Waiting
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Let's be honest. If Bradford had automatic scanners at turnstiles that weren't manned, it would be chaos. We have a large amount of older fans who wouldn't have a clue what to do, we'd no doubt buy the cheapest system possible which would either fall over after 50 fans had entered, or never work properly in the first place (see also electronic scoreboard), or the printer that does the ticket cards would be so cheap that the barcode smudged after it had been in your pocket for more than one game.
Stick with people on the turnstiles, it's easier.
I agree its easier, but there will be dishonest people out there that lose(give to there mate) there card and then go buy another one from the club shop. That's whats annoying, at least with a ticket book people can't do that.
|
|
|
Posted by
RickyF1
on Tue Jan 02, 2018 3:57 pm
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
15th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
324
Joined:
Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pmPosts:
1252Location:
Waiting
|
I asked Mick on Twitter and he say's they will be scanning tickets and season tickets on the gates this year.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
8th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
276
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
28036Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
RickyF1 wrote:
I asked Mick on Twitter and he say's they will be scanning tickets and season tickets on the gates this year.
So as we can now rule that out, I wonder what they will be doing?
|
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bulliac, childofthenorthern, paulwalker71, RickyF1, tikkabull and 147 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,673,277
|1,878
|76,425
|4,559
|SET