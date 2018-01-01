WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BIG Nigel Wood...talks Odsal/Bradford Bulls

Posted by Budgiezilla on Mon Jan 01, 2018 9:10 pm
(Aaron Bower) AB: Whatâ€™s the latest on the legal case involving Bradford?
NW: Thereâ€™s not a lot to be said. Itâ€™s private at the moment and I know that the RFLâ€™s legal advisors are presenting the strongest possible case. Thatâ€™s it.

AB: Thereâ€™s an employment tribunal planned for January. Will it go that far from your perspective?
NW: Experience has taught me never to second-guess anything when litigation is involved.

AB: What about Odsal? Is there a clear idea what you want to do in terms of redeveloping it or selling the lease?
NW: Not necessarily. The purchase of the ground was, first and foremost, to protect an asset for the sport. Itâ€™s almost a national asset. At the time, the club that played there was consistently vulnerable so we want to see some stability there and a track record of that before we have a discussion. The long-term play for the RFL is not about holding the lease forever â€“ but at the same time, we have to make sure the club is in a stable position. I donâ€™t know when that position will change, but at the moment it gives the sport some security.

AB: So you need to see several years of stability at Bradford before anything can happen?
NW: Thatâ€™s what the Boardâ€™s position will be. There needs to be some runs on the board and hopefully the club will have a more peaceful year in 2018, whatever its destiny is.



AB: Thereâ€™s talk of Odsal being in the mix for this Â£10 million grant from the Government for a new national facility. Is that true?
NW: Itâ€™s probably important to clear up that itâ€™s for a facility strategy, not necessarily one stadium or one building. The legacy people around the World Cup are negotiating with local authorities now, and I think thereâ€™ll be a number of beneficiaries from that.

AB: So do you have local Councils knocking your door down?
NW: Well, weâ€™ve got to make it more than just simply building something somewhere. We spoke to a combined authority in the north of the country recently, and the idea we hammered home to them is that this is about creating a legacy in places, not just an event or a venue.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

