It's fifty years this year since the infamous Watersplash final.
To those who suffered that injustice I think it's about time that was put right.
That one moment of bad luck effectively ended Trinity as a genuine competitor. Wouldn't it be great if this team finally reversed that situation.
Over to you lads, no pressure....
