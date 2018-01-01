WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifty long years

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Fifty long years

Post a reply
Fifty long years
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 10:47 am
Posted by vastman on Mon Jan 01, 2018 10:47 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 1st / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26818
Location: Poodle Power!
It's fifty years this year since the infamous Watersplash final.

To those who suffered that injustice I think it's about time that was put right.

That one moment of bad luck effectively ended Trinity as a genuine competitor. Wouldn't it be great if this team finally reversed that situation.

Over to you lads, no pressure.... :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Fifty long years
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 1:07 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon Jan 01, 2018 1:07 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2792
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
I remember standing behind the goal when Don Fox missed the goal. Boy was it a long journey home!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Fifty long years
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 1:20 pm
Posted by Trinity1315 on Mon Jan 01, 2018 1:20 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 700
Robbed (and I don't mean by the missed goal!). It still hurts. I still can't watch that match again - I'm still gutted and my dislike for the loiners grew that day!
Re: Fifty long years
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 4:11 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon Jan 01, 2018 4:11 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2792
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Trinity1315 wrote:
Robbed (and I don't mean by the missed goal!). It still hurts. I still can't watch that match again - I'm still gutted and my dislike for the loiners grew that day!

Totally agree. Never forgave them for that game.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Fifty long years
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 5:19 pm
Posted by PopTart on Mon Jan 01, 2018 5:19 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 5th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 344
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9734
Location: wakefield
We won the league that year too. It should have been the double.

It was obviously a big hit on the club as it wasn't until 75 that we made any impact on the league/cup. We were favourites to play Leeds at Wembley but we both lost in the semi. We lost to Hull KR in the Yorkshire Cup Final that year too.
We of course flirted with Wembley again in 79 but it has been a distant target since then. The semis against Hull and Warrington were a step too far for us really.
It would be nice to be making a good tilt at it again.

For me though the big prize is the league. And actually though not as popular with some, the league leaders trophy.
We have won challenge cups and League championships in our glory days but we have never won the league.

We've had some peaks getting to 4th in 81 (only 3 points behind Bradford at the top, and the 4th place with Kears team but they have been peaks with a valley straight after.

I'd love to see us steadily progress with this team and have a season that keeps us up in the top 4 and then on to a league leaders shield one day.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Fifty long years
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 5:38 pm
Posted by Redscat on Mon Jan 01, 2018 5:38 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,425
Quiz Score: 116
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 783
I got married two months after the 1968 final and couldn't afford to make it down there. Like other posters, that result was the catalyst for my hatred of Leeds RLFC which continues to this day and, like Trinity1315, it wasn't because of the Fox miss-kick.
If anyone hasn't read it I would recommend David Hinchliffe's book "They Walked on Water" for his account of the match.
Would be a great anniversary celebration if we could turn the tables on the Whinos this year.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, Batleycat, Big lads mate, cheshirecat57, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Trojan Horse, vastman, Wildcat26, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,673,0531,30976,4254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM