|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
12th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pmPosts:
3155
|
Has anybody seen on the Bulls Facebook pages, Mick is asking for nominations for people's opinions on Northern/Bulls greatest ever player. I thought we could have our say on here as well, seen as though we are more intellectual
Obviously it depends on how old you are as to which player you have the fondest memories of. I'm 49 and started watching the Northern when a certain 16 year old full back made his debut. Keith Mumby was by far the most consistent player I have seen. Outstanding defence, outstanding under a high ball, I thought he was underrated in attack as well. I remember getting a northern shirt when I was about 10 and practicing goal kicks on the field where we lived thinking I was Keith, happy days. He will always be my first choice.
In the Bulls era I would say Henry Paul. I thought he was the most complete player. Brilliant individually, creative for the team, brilliant goal kicker and I also thought his defence was very good, which is not how people would remember for. A shame we didn't get a few more seasons out of him
Last edited by roger daly
on Mon Jan 01, 2018 3:31 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
14th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pmPosts:
7659Location:
The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
No real suprises to see Trevor Foster and Keith Mumby top of the nominations.
It was really close between third and eighth, with less than 50 nominations separating them.
1/ Trevor Foster (1,817)
2/ Keith Mumby (1,572)
3/ Lesley Vainikolo (1,284)
4/ Ellery Hanley (1,279)
5/ Brian Noble (1,271)
6/ James Lowes (1,263)
7/ Robbie Hunter-Paul (1,258)
8/ Karl Fairbank (1,244)
9/ Mick Withers (1,151)
10/ Frank Whitcombe (1,117)
The top four are now in the final poll.
|
|
|
Posted by
Johnbulls
on Mon Jan 01, 2018 11:33 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 128
|
roger daly wrote:
Has anybody seen on the Bulls Facebook pages, Mick is asking for nominations for people's opinions on Northern/Bulls greatest ever player. I thought we could have our say on here as well, seen as though we are more intellectual
Obviously it depends on how hold you are as to which player you have the fondest memories of. I'm 49 and started watching the Northern when a certain 16 year old full back made his debut. Keith Mumby was by far the most consistent player I have seen. Outstanding defence, outstanding under a high ball, I thought he was underrated in attack as well. I remember getting a northern shirt when I was about 10 and practicing goal kicks on the field where we lived thinking I was Keith, happy days. He will always be my first choice.
In the Bulls era I would say Henry Paul. I thought he was the most complete player. Brilliant individually, creative for the team, brilliant goal kicker and I also thought his defence was very good, which is not how people would remember for. A shame we didn't get a few more seasons out of him
Would agree with all the above on Keith.Unbelievebly consistent.Didnt we just love watching opposing wingers racing away and there supporters already celebrating what looked like a certain try only while we all smiled at each other with that knowing look because we all knew "Mumby will have him" and sure enough a few seconds later the celebrations were silenced as another would be tryscorer was brought crashing to earth with razor like precision.Those were days my friends.
|
|
|
Posted by
Molsk111
on Mon Jan 01, 2018 11:51 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 86
|
How can Hanley be above such as Fairbank and Robbie Paul, who turned their blood to water for the Bulls, no disrespect to Hanley, but he claimed fame and went, Fairbank and Robbie had Bradford in their blood
|
|
|
Posted by
woolly07
on Mon Jan 01, 2018 2:48 pm
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
8th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pmPosts:
865
|
We used to joke that Mumby used to tackle the man and tie his boot laces together so he fell over when he tried to get up.
He once gave Offiah the outside and everyone thought it was a try all over but Mumby timed it perfectly and grabbed both legs at the same time. The crowd went silent when he missed one.
There were some other very good fullbacks though which curtailed his international career.
How good would Keith be today with full time training. Probably not much quicker but worth his weight in gold never the less. Great player and club man. Oh for a young Keith right now and throw in a young Fairbanks, Peacock, Fielden and a 17 year old Robbie. And for the older ones, a David Redfearn on the wing.
|
|
|
Posted by
Nothus
on Mon Jan 01, 2018 3:06 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
14th / 76,425
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pmPosts:
4554Location:
Bradford
|
woolly07 wrote:
We used to joke that Mumby used to tackle the man and tie his boot laces together so he fell over when he tried to get up.
He once gave Offiah the outside and everyone thought it was a try all over but Mumby timed it perfectly and grabbed both legs at the same time. The crowd went silent when he missed one.
There were some other very good fullbacks though which curtailed his international career.
How good would Keith be today with full time training. Probably not much quicker but worth his weight in gold never the less. Great player and club man. Oh for a young Keith right now and throw in a young Fairbanks, Peacock, Fielden and a 17 year old Robbie. And for the older ones, a David Redfearn on the wing.
If we had them they would all leave after their breakthrough season. Case in point, James Bentley.
|
|
|
Posted by
Johnbulls
on Mon Jan 01, 2018 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 128
|
woolly07 wrote:
We used to joke that Mumby used to tackle the man and tie his boot laces together so he fell over when he tried to get up.
He once gave Offiah the outside and everyone thought it was a try all over but Mumby timed it perfectly and grabbed both legs at the same time. The crowd went silent when he missed one.
There were some other very good fullbacks though which curtailed his international career.
How good would Keith be today with full time training. Probably not much quicker but worth his weight in gold never the less. Great player and club man. Oh for a young Keith right now and throw in a young Fairbanks, Peacock, Fielden and a 17 year old Robbie. And for the older ones, a David Redfearn on the wing.
Aye Dave Redfearn great winger.Also a decent stand off and loose forward in his later years
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Block5Bull, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, feebleweasel, Leythersteve, melly88, Mobull, paulwalker71, Pyrah123, roger daly, Spannerz and 102 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,673,053
|1,309
|76,425
|4,559
|SET