1. Hull FC to do the triple.
2. Me to get a contract with FC and score the winning try in the 80th minute of the grand final.
3. Get 25,000 in the KCOM for the derby and put 100 points on KR.
4. Get 3 full grounds for the NZ series and have 3 exciting, closely fought games that get massive TV audiences and make all those southern nancies realise that league is the only sport for the serious sports fan.
5. Tomkins to shave his beard off.
6. Toulouse and Catalans to go under (just saying that to annoy you Jean
)
But of course wishes don't have to be realistic