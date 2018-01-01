WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Year's Wish for rugby league?

New Year's Wish for rugby league?
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 8:13 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Jan 01, 2018 8:13 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
What is your New Year's wish for rugby league in Britain and worldwide?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: New Year's Wish for rugby league?
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 8:48 am
Posted by Beverley red on Mon Jan 01, 2018 8:48 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
I want to see:-
1, A concerted effort to get the game played at every school from age 10 upwards. It is the only way to grow & sustain our great sport.
2, Go back to playing most games on a Sunday/Saturday afternoon thus making it a real family inclusive sport.
3, lastly I would like to stay healthy enough to watch another 50 years of league action (well even us old folk can have daft wishes)
Happy new year.
Re: New Year's Wish for rugby league?
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 10:00 am
Posted by yorksguy1865 on Mon Jan 01, 2018 10:00 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
1. Hull FC to do the triple.
2. Me to get a contract with FC and score the winning try in the 80th minute of the grand final.
3. Get 25,000 in the KCOM for the derby and put 100 points on KR.
4. Get 3 full grounds for the NZ series and have 3 exciting, closely fought games that get massive TV audiences and make all those southern nancies realise that league is the only sport for the serious sports fan.
5. Tomkins to shave his beard off.
6. Toulouse and Catalans to go under (just saying that to annoy you Jean :P)

But of course wishes don't have to be realistic :)
Re: New Year's Wish for rugby league?
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 11:56 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Jan 01, 2018 11:56 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
To be properly recognised as "the greatest game" by the mainstream media :D
Re: New Year's Wish for rugby league?
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 3:26 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Mon Jan 01, 2018 3:26 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Abolish or greatly increase the salary cap so we can attract and retain our best talent
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

