
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 1:44 am
Posted by Pumpetypump on Mon Jan 01, 2018 1:44 am
Happy new year my curious blend of pragmatists, malcontents and naively optimistic lovelies. I hope 2018 brings us a bit of good luck. I think we deserve a smidgen? X
Re: Happy new year
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 2:52 am
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Jan 01, 2018 2:52 am
You've just posted this for the likes/reputation points haven't you? Blatent.

HYN.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Happy new year
Post Mon Jan 01, 2018 5:22 am
Posted by Blotto on Mon Jan 01, 2018 5:22 am
Bullseye wrote:
You've just posted this for the likes/reputation points haven't you? Blatent.

HYN
.


I'm sooooo glad you did that! :D HNY Sam and Mrs Bullseye!
