Trinity top 3 trys 2017
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 8:37 pm
cosmicat
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back
Just for fun 1 bill topou v st Helens 2 bill topou v Widnes 3 Danny kirmo v Leigh away
Re: Trinity top 3 trys 2017
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 8:49 pm
Redscat
Redscat
Cheeky half-back
Couldn't pick top three tries specifically, but there was a fair selection of classic "wingers" tries to pick from during the Dewsbury cup game, albeit against weak opposition. but nice to see Bill T, MCB and BJB running them in.
Re: Trinity top 3 trys 2017
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 9:11 pm
Egg Banjo
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
My favourite was Hirst at the end of the Wigan game. You could see all of the players wanted him to score so much, some even giving away half opportunities of their own to try and get him over the line. That showed quite how much team spirit this bunch of players really have
Re: Trinity top 3 trys 2017
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 9:21 pm
cosmicat
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back
Come on give us your best 3
Re: Trinity top 3 trys 2017
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 10:04 pm
wakeyrule
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
BJB against Huddersfield, BJB at Catalans and Tupou v Sts.

