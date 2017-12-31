WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Happy New Year

Happy New Year
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 6:22 pm
Posted by Benmatthews on Sun Dec 31, 2017 6:22 pm
Benmatthews
On behalf of everyone at Rhubarb Radio I would like to wish everyone a very Happy new Year and all the best for 2018 :ROCKS: :ROCKS: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:
Re: Happy New Year
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 6:59 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Sun Dec 31, 2017 6:59 pm
Big lads mate
Benmatthews wrote:
On behalf of everyone at Rhubarb Radio I would like to wish everyone a very Happy new Year and all the best for 2018 :ROCKS: :ROCKS: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:

Same to you Ben and all RL fans, oh and by the way your turkeys are lovely :thumb:
Re: Happy New Year
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 9:24 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Sun Dec 31, 2017 9:24 pm
wakeytrin
Happy New Year to everyone. Looking forward to 2018.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Happy New Year
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 10:32 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sun Dec 31, 2017 10:32 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
Happy New Year everyone.
Hope 2018 is a great year for you personally and for Wakefield Trinity.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

