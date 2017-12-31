|
|
Just watched the match on Trinity tv. Didn't notice on the day but what a tackling stint that lad put in!
Like a lot of people on here I wasn't totally sure what he offered but I do now. Great work rate and tough with it.
Not sure he should be loaned out now. I'd be tempted to use him and Batchelor as the utility forward on the bench with Ashurst/Kirmond/Horo your first choice S/R.
I'd like to see them both get some game time this year as this looks a partnership for the future.
I know his dad reads this. It was only a friendly I know but that's his best performance to date, looked comfortable.
vastman wrote:
Thanks for the compliment vasty
I also watched the game on Trinity tv,Christmas present by the way, and I als thought his defence was good but I thought his best performances were last seasons freindlies but to no avail. He’s hardly had any time off since end of the season and shed over a stone in the process hopefully to put his hand up. His work rate and commitment has never been in doubt as far as I’m concerned and still only 20, fingers crossed.
Posted by
vastman wrote:
I get what you're saying, and I too thought he had a decent game, but I think personally he's a bit at the back of the queue. You've mentioned the 3 main S/R men, which probably does mean Horo missing out, although it's all conjecture at this stage. I don't think Chester will ever go with just 1 prop, so that's 2 spots already gone on the bench. I thought Hampshire was good, but if Randell hadn't have gotten injured, I doubt he would have made the 17, unless you start him at either F/B or in the halves. I think he will def be on the bench, along with say, Pauli and Huby if England and Fifita start? If he goes with Ashurst & Kirmond, that leaves Horo, Batch and Hirst with maybe 2 not making the 17?!
Wildmoggy wrote:
I get what you're saying, and I too thought he had a decent game, but I think personally he's a bit at the back of the queue. You've mentioned the 3 main S/R men, which probably does mean Horo missing out, although it's all conjecture at this stage. I don't think Chester will ever go with just 1 prop, so that's 2 spots already gone on the bench. I thought Hampshire was good, but if Randell hadn't have gotten injured, I doubt he would have made the 17, unless you start him at either F/B or in the halves. I think he will def be on the bench, along with say, Pauli and Huby if England and Fifita start? If he goes with Ashurst & Kirmond, that leaves Horo, Batch and Hirst with maybe 2 not making the 17?!
Apart from injuries or loss of form, chose who he picks he's got to leave out some players who under normal circumstances you'd be happy to see play, depending on who your favourite's are and that doesn't just include the forwards.
Posted by
Not sure why the surprised face. I rarely slag players off unless they are grabbibg Aussies but especially not youngsters. TBH Jordan is one of those player I just couldn't quite place in the first team but now I do.
He may have other attribute I'm sure but one things for certain he's a workhorse and every squad needs them.
He's similar to what Anakin was at this point though a different style but luckily he's bigger, no giant but big enough which gives him more options imo. He looked ready for half a dozen games off the bench to me. I suppose the question is whether 20+ games at Dewsbury will be of more value, hard to say I suppose, that's up to the Coaching staff.
Thought he looked as good on the day as Batchelor who I consider a star in the making so it bodes well.
[quote="Wildmoggy"]I get what you're saying, and I too thought he had a decent game, but I think personally he's a bit at the back of the queue.
That simply means we have a great squad! Gone are the days when we had 13 first choice players and the rest 'might do a job' - they can all do a job . we have real quality in the background for the first time in donkeys years!
Posted by
He's a very very good young prospect. If he keeps himself in contention and working hard then I'm sure his time will come.
Love to see young local lads putting their hands up to be in the 17. Hope Jordan has all the luck and is a star for years to come.
More the shock of you being nice Vasty
no malice intended, but like others have said we are blessed in the second row and as you say 20+ games at dewsbury is better than zilch.
Posted by
I'm usually nice, I just tend to say it as I see it which occasionally upsets people. Sad and not generally intended with the odd exception but that's life.
Frankly I'm delighted we are giving youth such a go and if there isn't room for Jordan and sometimes it happens no matter how hard the player tries there are 11 other SL clubs. If he plays like he did on boxing day at Dewsbury he will get noticed, Wakey players tend to get noticed
