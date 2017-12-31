WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowther

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Crowther

Post a reply
Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:11 am
Posted by vastman on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:11 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 1st / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26815
Location: Poodle Power!
Just watched the match on Trinity tv. Didn't notice on the day but what a tackling stint that lad put in!

Like a lot of people on here I wasn't totally sure what he offered but I do now. Great work rate and tough with it.

Not sure he should be loaned out now. I'd be tempted to use him and Batchelor as the utility forward on the bench with Ashurst/Kirmond/Horo your first choice S/R.

I'd like to see them both get some game time this year as this looks a partnership for the future.

I know his dad reads this. It was only a friendly I know but that's his best performance to date, looked comfortable.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:23 am
Posted by Big lads mate on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:23 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 13th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3312
vastman wrote:
Just watched the match on Trinity tv. Didn't notice on the day but what a tackling stint that lad put in!

Like a lot of people on here I wasn't totally sure what he offered but I do now. Great work rate and tough with it.

Not sure he should be loaned out now. I'd be tempted to use him and Batchelor as the utility forward on the bench with Ashurst/Kirmond/Horo your first choice S/R.

I'd like to see them both get some game time this year as this looks a partnership for the future.

I know his dad reads this. It was only a friendly I know but that's his best performance to date, looked comfortable.

Thanks for the compliment vasty :shock: I also watched the game on Trinity tv,Christmas present by the way, and I als thought his defence was good but I thought his best performances were last seasons freindlies but to no avail. He’s hardly had any time off since end of the season and shed over a stone in the process hopefully to put his hand up. His work rate and commitment has never been in doubt as far as I’m concerned and still only 20, fingers crossed.
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:55 am
Posted by Wildmoggy on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:55 am
Wildmoggy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 264
vastman wrote:
Just watched the match on Trinity tv. Didn't notice on the day but what a tackling stint that lad put in!

Like a lot of people on here I wasn't totally sure what he offered but I do now. Great work rate and tough with it.

Not sure he should be loaned out now. I'd be tempted to use him and Batchelor as the utility forward on the bench with Ashurst/Kirmond/Horo your first choice S/R.

I'd like to see them both get some game time this year as this looks a partnership for the future.

I know his dad reads this. It was only a friendly I know but that's his best performance to date, looked comfortable.


I get what you're saying, and I too thought he had a decent game, but I think personally he's a bit at the back of the queue. You've mentioned the 3 main S/R men, which probably does mean Horo missing out, although it's all conjecture at this stage. I don't think Chester will ever go with just 1 prop, so that's 2 spots already gone on the bench. I thought Hampshire was good, but if Randell hadn't have gotten injured, I doubt he would have made the 17, unless you start him at either F/B or in the halves. I think he will def be on the bench, along with say, Pauli and Huby if England and Fifita start? If he goes with Ashurst & Kirmond, that leaves Horo, Batch and Hirst with maybe 2 not making the 17?!
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:05 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:05 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 11th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 324
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 180
Wildmoggy wrote:
I get what you're saying, and I too thought he had a decent game, but I think personally he's a bit at the back of the queue. You've mentioned the 3 main S/R men, which probably does mean Horo missing out, although it's all conjecture at this stage. I don't think Chester will ever go with just 1 prop, so that's 2 spots already gone on the bench. I thought Hampshire was good, but if Randell hadn't have gotten injured, I doubt he would have made the 17, unless you start him at either F/B or in the halves. I think he will def be on the bench, along with say, Pauli and Huby if England and Fifita start? If he goes with Ashurst & Kirmond, that leaves Horo, Batch and Hirst with maybe 2 not making the 17?!

Apart from injuries or loss of form, chose who he picks he's got to leave out some players who under normal circumstances you'd be happy to see play, depending on who your favourite's are and that doesn't just include the forwards.
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:17 pm
Posted by vastman on Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:17 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 1st / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26815
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
Thanks for the compliment vasty :shock: I also watched the game on Trinity tv,Christmas present by the way, and I als thought his defence was good but I thought his best performances were last seasons freindlies but to no avail. He’s hardly had any time off since end of the season and shed over a stone in the process hopefully to put his hand up. His work rate and commitment has never been in doubt as far as I’m concerned and still only 20, fingers crossed.


Not sure why the surprised face. I rarely slag players off unless they are grabbibg Aussies but especially not youngsters. TBH Jordan is one of those player I just couldn't quite place in the first team but now I do.

He may have other attribute I'm sure but one things for certain he's a workhorse and every squad needs them.

He's similar to what Anakin was at this point though a different style but luckily he's bigger, no giant but big enough which gives him more options imo. He looked ready for half a dozen games off the bench to me. I suppose the question is whether 20+ games at Dewsbury will be of more value, hard to say I suppose, that's up to the Coaching staff.

Thought he looked as good on the day as Batchelor who I consider a star in the making so it bodes well.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 1:04 pm
Posted by Trinity1315 on Sun Dec 31, 2017 1:04 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 699
[quote="Wildmoggy"]I get what you're saying, and I too thought he had a decent game, but I think personally he's a bit at the back of the queue.

That simply means we have a great squad! Gone are the days when we had 13 first choice players and the rest 'might do a job' - they can all do a job . we have real quality in the background for the first time in donkeys years! :D
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:01 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:01 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 13th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 653
He's a very very good young prospect. If he keeps himself in contention and working hard then I'm sure his time will come.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:03 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:03 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8843
Love to see young local lads putting their hands up to be in the 17. Hope Jordan has all the luck and is a star for years to come.
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:53 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Sun Dec 31, 2017 2:53 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 13th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3312
vastman wrote:
Not sure why the surprised face. I rarely slag players off unless they are grabbibg Aussies but especially not youngsters. TBH Jordan is one of those player I just couldn't quite place in the first team but now I do.

He may have other attribute I'm sure but one things for certain he's a workhorse and every squad needs them.

He's similar to what Anakin was at this point though a different style but luckily he's bigger, no giant but big enough which gives him more options imo. He looked ready for half a dozen games off the bench to me. I suppose the question is whether 20+ games at Dewsbury will be of more value, hard to say I suppose, that's up to the Coaching staff.

Thought he looked as good on the day as Batchelor who I consider a star in the making so it bodes well.

More the shock of you being nice Vasty :thumb: no malice intended, but like others have said we are blessed in the second row and as you say 20+ games at dewsbury is better than zilch.
Re: Crowther
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 5:23 pm
Posted by vastman on Sun Dec 31, 2017 5:23 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 1st / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26815
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
More the shock of you being nice Vasty :thumb: no malice intended, but like others have said we are blessed in the second row and as you say 20+ games at dewsbury is better than zilch.


I'm usually nice, I just tend to say it as I see it which occasionally upsets people. Sad and not generally intended with the odd exception but that's life.

Frankly I'm delighted we are giving youth such a go and if there isn't room for Jordan and sometimes it happens no matter how hard the player tries there are 11 other SL clubs. If he plays like he did on boxing day at Dewsbury he will get noticed, Wakey players tend to get noticed 8)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Benmatthews, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, dboy, Deeencee, Five and last, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, lampyboy, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, TrinityDave, vastman, Yosemite Sam and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,672,9171,17576,4234,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM